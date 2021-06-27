England v Scotland A international cancelled after more Covid-19 positives in Scottish camp

Scotland's interim head coach, Mike Blair. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

The Scottish Rugby Union said that a further three members of the Scotland camp had tested positive for Covid-19. One player also tested positive last week.

“The entire squad and management team were PCR-tested early on Thursday morning and, with no positive results returned from the playing group, the team travelled to Leicester on Friday afternoon,” an SRU statement read.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“However, following a further round of PCR testing on Saturday morning, Scottish Rugby can confirm that three positive tests for Covid-19 have been returned.

“The three members of the camp that tested positive have started self-isolation as per Scottish Government guidelines, and the Scottish Rugby medical team have since begun internal contact-tracing to determine those that are close contacts, and as such will also have to self-isolate as per Scottish Government guidelines.”

England’s Rugby Football Union added that the game would not be rearranged and that ticket holders would receive an automated refund.

The match was due to be broadcast live on Channel 4.

Scotland, who have a number of players on the British and Irish Lions’ South Africa tour, are due to play Test matches in Romania and Georgia next month.

Their preparations for the A international were thrown into chaos on Friday after the SRU confirmed an unnamed player had tested positive, with eight others forced to self-isolate as a precaution. Five new players were drafted into Mike Blair’s squad who travelled to Leicester on Friday.

Eddie Jones, the England head coach, said: “We are, of course, very disappointed not to be playing this match and particularly playing in front of a great crowd in Leicester,”

“However, we understand that the safety and wellbeing of all of our teams and supporters is the most important thing, and we wish Scotland the very best.”

A message from the Editor: