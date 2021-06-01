Glasgow's Rufus McLean has been named in the Scotland squad.

Mike Blair has been appointed interim head coach for the A international against England in Leicester on June 27 and the Test matches against Romania on July 10 and Georgia seven days later.

Included among the uncapped players are a number of new names to international rugby including Northampton Saints prop Nick Auterac, Scarlets prop Javan Sebastian, Doncaster Knights prop Robin Hislop, and Leicester Tigers second row Cameron Henderson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others new to the international set-up are Glasgow Warriors players Sione Tuipulotu, Kiran McDonald and Cole Forbes and Edinburgh’s Jamie Hodgson and Jack Blain.

Nick Auterac of Northampton Saints is one of the new faces picked by Scotland for the summer tour. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The rest of the uncapped contingent have played for Scotland at age-grade level: Luke Crosbie, Charlie Shiel (both Edinburgh ) and Rory Darge, Jamie Dobie, Rufus McLean, Ross Thompson (all Glasgow Warriors).

There are also call-up for Bath flanker Josh Bayliss and Sale hooker Ewan Ashman who were both involved in Six Nations squad but never saw any action.

The full group will convene on 15 June to prepare for the England A fixture, with a smaller squad then travelling to Romania and Georgia for the two Test matches on consecutive Saturdays in July.

The squad will be captained by Edinburgh’s Jamie Ritchie.

Ross Thompson's form for Glasgow Warriors has earned him a Scotland call-up.

Blair, said: “We have selected a mix of genuine Test match experience and a number of players who have impressed in the recent past to warrant a place in a squad that will want to continue the positive progress we have built up on and off the pitch in recent months.

“With the next Rugby World Cup two years away this period gives us an opportunity to increase our depth in key positions and work with players who can put up their hands for international selection this summer, and beyond.”

Scotland Squad for 2021 summer series

Forwards

Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) – Uncapped

Nick Auterac (Northampton Saints) - Uncapped

Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) – Uncapped

Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby) – 31 caps

Jamie Bhatti (Bath Rugby) – 18 caps

Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby) – 14 caps

David Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) – 5 caps

Alex Craig (Gloucester Rugby) – 2 caps

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) – Uncapped

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 20 caps

Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) - Uncapped

Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors – 13 caps

Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers) - Uncapped

Robin Hislop (Doncaster Knights) – Uncapped

Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh Rugby) - Uncapped

Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors) – 8 caps

Kiran McDonald (Glasgow Warriors) - Uncapped

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) CAPTAIN – 27 caps

Javan Sebastian (Scarlets) – Uncapped

Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) – 12 caps

Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors) – 3 caps

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) – 17 caps

Backs

Jack Blain (Edinburgh Rugby) – Uncapped

Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped

Cole Forbes (Glasgow Warriors) - Uncapped

Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 23 caps

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 14 caps

Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby) – 4 caps

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) – 25 caps

James Lang (Harlequins) – 6 caps

Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors) - Uncapped

Matt Scott (Leicester Tigers) – 39 caps

Charlie Shiel (Edinburgh Rugby) – Uncapped

Scott Steele (London Irish) – 4 caps

Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) – 1 cap

Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped