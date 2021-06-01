Mike Blair has been appointed interim head coach for the A international against England in Leicester on June 27 and the Test matches against Romania on July 10 and Georgia seven days later.
Included among the uncapped players are a number of new names to international rugby including Northampton Saints prop Nick Auterac, Scarlets prop Javan Sebastian, Doncaster Knights prop Robin Hislop, and Leicester Tigers second row Cameron Henderson.
Others new to the international set-up are Glasgow Warriors players Sione Tuipulotu, Kiran McDonald and Cole Forbes and Edinburgh’s Jamie Hodgson and Jack Blain.
The rest of the uncapped contingent have played for Scotland at age-grade level: Luke Crosbie, Charlie Shiel (both Edinburgh ) and Rory Darge, Jamie Dobie, Rufus McLean, Ross Thompson (all Glasgow Warriors).
There are also call-up for Bath flanker Josh Bayliss and Sale hooker Ewan Ashman who were both involved in Six Nations squad but never saw any action.
The full group will convene on 15 June to prepare for the England A fixture, with a smaller squad then travelling to Romania and Georgia for the two Test matches on consecutive Saturdays in July.
The squad will be captained by Edinburgh’s Jamie Ritchie.
Blair, said: “We have selected a mix of genuine Test match experience and a number of players who have impressed in the recent past to warrant a place in a squad that will want to continue the positive progress we have built up on and off the pitch in recent months.
“With the next Rugby World Cup two years away this period gives us an opportunity to increase our depth in key positions and work with players who can put up their hands for international selection this summer, and beyond.”
Scotland Squad for 2021 summer series
Forwards
Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) – Uncapped
Nick Auterac (Northampton Saints) - Uncapped
Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) – Uncapped
Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby) – 31 caps
Jamie Bhatti (Bath Rugby) – 18 caps
Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby) – 14 caps
David Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) – 5 caps
Alex Craig (Gloucester Rugby) – 2 caps
Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) – Uncapped
Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 20 caps
Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) - Uncapped
Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors – 13 caps
Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers) - Uncapped
Robin Hislop (Doncaster Knights) – Uncapped
Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh Rugby) - Uncapped
Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors) – 8 caps
Kiran McDonald (Glasgow Warriors) - Uncapped
Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) CAPTAIN – 27 caps
Javan Sebastian (Scarlets) – Uncapped
Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) – 12 caps
Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors) – 3 caps
George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) – 17 caps
Backs
Jack Blain (Edinburgh Rugby) – Uncapped
Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped
Cole Forbes (Glasgow Warriors) - Uncapped
Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 23 caps
George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 14 caps
Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby) – 4 caps
Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) – 25 caps
James Lang (Harlequins) – 6 caps
Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors) - Uncapped
Matt Scott (Leicester Tigers) – 39 caps
Charlie Shiel (Edinburgh Rugby) – Uncapped
Scott Steele (London Irish) – 4 caps
Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) – 1 cap
Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) – Uncapped
Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) - Uncapped