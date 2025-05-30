‘Big chance’ in Everitt’s team could make all the difference in South Africa

Edinburgh have faced the Bulls twice this season and there has been little between the sides. In fact, the aggregate score stands at 50-50.

When the pair meet for a third time on Saturday in the URC play-offs it is the Bulls who will have home advantage but Chris Paterson believes Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt’s intimate understanding of the opposition can help swing the quarter-final tie in their favour.

Canan Moodie of Vodacom Bulls is tackled by Edinburgh's Ross Thompson during the EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final at Hive Stadium on April 12. | Getty Images

“I think Sean Everett's knowledge of the South African players, the South African system, has been really important,” said the Edinburgh and Scotland great. “Sean seems to have a really good understanding of the South African game and I think that Edinburgh's performances against South African teams have been pretty good, with the obvious exception of the Lions match early in the season.”

Big change in Edinburgh after nadir in Joburg

That was the nadir of their campaign; a 55-21 loss in Johannesburg which prompted much soul-searching within the camp. It hasn’t all been plain sailing since - the home defeat by Zebre was another low point - but Edinburgh have been a more durable outfit since that loss in February, particularly in recent weeks as they secured the back-to-back bonus-point wins over Connacht and Ulster they needed to make the play-offs for the first time in three years.

“I've seen a big change in Edinburgh,” said Paterson, who will be working as an analyst for Premier Sports’ coverage of the Bulls quarter-final. “Even in games they’ve lost there’s a shape and an attitude, and there’s a desire and a hunger.

“If somebody was going to beat them, they were going to have to do well to beat them. I think that stemmed from the Zebre game at home. I think that almost forced Edinburgh into playing knockout-style rugby in every game, so it really focused the mind. It basically meant there was a consequence to everything. Every training session, every performance, every result.

“So from the middle of March, it was like all or nothing and I think that extra pressure actually brought the best out of them. I think their attacks looked really good, well balanced, and I think Wes [Goosen] and Darcy [Graham] have been brilliant. Players like Jamie Ritchie have been outstanding as well, as has Magnus Bradbury, so the components are there.

Jamie Ritchie of Edinburgh challenges Sergeal Petersen of Vodacom Bulls during the EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final. | Getty Images

“In a strange way, it's brought - not the best because I think there's more to come from Edinburgh - but it's brought a real hard edge. And they'll need to be at their best this weekend to progress because I think the Bulls are a top, top side.”

The two Bulls game-changers who threaten Edinburgh

Everitt has stressed the need for accuracy and discipline in what is likely to be a hostile environment at Loftus Versfeld. There is an expectation among the Bulls support that the club will atone for last year’s shock home defeat by Glasgow Warriors in the URC final. Edinburgh will also have to cope with the altitude and warm weather but no rival coach knows the Bulls better than Everitt who is good friends with their coach Jake White and who worked with them prior to his appointment in Scotland in 2023.

“Sean knows their structures,” said Paterson. “He knows what we're trying to do because he was a part of it 18 months ago. But it's a massive challenge playing at Loftus, of course it is. If you look at the two games Edinburgh have played against the Bulls this year, it's one home win each and the aggregate score is 50-all, so there's not a lot between them.

Bulls head coach Jake White, left, and his Edinburgh counterpart Sean Everitt are good friends. | Getty Images

“The game in round two was disappointing for Edinburgh because they were actually leading after the hour mark and they got turned over on the Bulls' line and the Bulls went the length and scored what turned out to be the decisive try. I think the Bulls are better now than they were then.”

In a talented squad, Paterson picks out Canan Moodie and Willie le Roux as two who can be game-changers for the Bulls. Moodie, the lavishly gifted Springboks centre, made a massive impact off the bench against Edinburgh last month, and the home team endured some nervy moments as a 31-7 lead after 45 minutes was whittled down to 34-28.

Willie le Roux, right, is a wily operator for the Bulls. | Getty Images

“He made a big difference,” said Paterson. “And Willie le Roux didn't play that day, but he's really important in terms of their kick strategy. When it comes to knockout rugby, he’s got so much nous and understanding and can be really quite clinical with his left foot.

Edinburgh know how to trouble Bulls’ defence

“And if the Bulls want to try to strangle you and play a kicking game and try and turn you over at the lineout and maul you then they're built for that. But then they've also got guys like Canan Moodie who did make a massive impact in the last game.

“It's a star-studded team playing at home, so Edinburgh will be underdogs. But the first half of that game against the Bulls was, I think, a really good blueprint for Edinburgh in terms of attack and moving the ball quickly, getting numbers in the line. Matt Currie had a couple of really good line breaks and James Lang scored a couple of early tries.

“It seemed to be the biggest concern for the Bulls that day was their defence, so it's be interesting to see if they change the defence or change personnel because Edinburgh seemed to find space. Rather than take the direct route against a team that's physically bigger than you, Edinburgh were prepared to put two or three bodies at the line and then deliver a late pass, try and find an edge to give you a quick ball. And I thought Edinburgh executed that pretty well.

Former Scotland international Chris Paterson will be on duty for Premier Sports as they cover the Bulls v Edinburgh. | Â©INPHO/Tom Maher

“So although the second half will have encouraged the Bulls and make Edinburgh aware, that first 45 minutes for Edinburgh were excellent. And I hope Saturday's match lives up to that because that was a cracking game.”

