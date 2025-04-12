Edinburgh Rugby reaction: Two-up in the ‘Biltong Series’, Bath or Gloucester, dinner with Jake White

Everitt reflects on victory that takes his team one step closer to Cardiff

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back-to-back wins over South African teams have catapulted Edinburgh Rugby into the semi-finals of the EPCR Challenge Cup and they will find out on Sunday if Bath or Gloucester will be their opponents in the last four on the first weekend of May.

But before then the capital club will return to United Rugby Championship duties, with the Sharks due at Hive Stadium on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach, said the players had nicknamed it ‘the Biltong Series’ and they will be going for a trio of victories over South African visitors after seeing off the Lions and the Bulls in the Challenge Cup round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively.

Smiles all round for Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt, centre, and two-try James Lang after the win over the Bulls in the EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final. | SNS Group

Saturday’s 34-28 win over the Bulls means Edinburgh are one win away from the final in Cardiff but Everitt is under no illusion about the scale of the task facing them in the semi.

“There’s lot of rugby to be played before then,” cautioned the coach. “We've got the Sharks next week and that's got to be our focus now. We've got three South African teams in a row and the guys are labelling it the Biltong Series!

“We're two up and we've got another one to go so we've got to focus. But yes, the semi-final at home is awesome against probably one of the better teams in the Premiership at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gloucester are really good with ball in hand. We played them earlier in the year at Kingsholm [Gloucester won 15-10 in the Challenge Cup pool stage] and then obviously Bath are the form team by far and a powerhouse team. So whoever comes out at the top there on Sunday will be ready for the challenge.”

Edinburgh beat the Bulls thanks to two tries from James Lang and one apiece from player of the match Magnus Bradbury and co-captain Grant Gilchrist. Ross Thompson, their stand-off, was flawless off the tee, converting all four tries and kicking two penalties, but Edinburgh had to dig deep defensively in the second half as the Bulls came roaring back. A penalty try and further converted tries from Cameron Hanekom and David Kriel - his second of the game - brought them to within six points but Edinburgh held on.

Edinburgh's James Lang scores his second try in the win over the Vodacom Bulls. | SNS Group

It was a notable success for Everitt over his good friend Jake White, the Bulls coach and one of the most respected figures in South African rugby having led the Springboks to World Cup success in 2007.