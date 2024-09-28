How Edinburgh Rugby's tome of frustration gained another chapter in South Africa

Bulls are too strong for Everitt’s men in URC defeat

Two games into the new URC season, two tales of frustration for Edinburgh.

Just as with the opening day loss at home to Leinster, this was one that got away from Sean Everitt’s men when opportunity was knocking against a Bulls side missing many of their key internationals and far from their best throughout a scrappy 80 minutes. They went down 22-16 in South Africa.

There was a regression in Edinburgh’s attacking potency, scoring just the one try – from the maul – and barely testing their hosts from open play. Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham barely saw the ball until late in the game when van der Merwe was stopped twice as he tried to salvage another losing situation.

Defensively, Edinburgh were sloppy, too, none more so than at the Bulls’ winning try when they were caught unprepared at a quick line-out following a 50-22 and paid a heavy price as Canan Moodie strolled over the line.

“We're not happy with our performance although we could have got the result,” was Everitt’s take on things. “I think it was a scrappy game from both teams. We came here to win and that was our goal. I know the Bulls have made a fortress of Loftus of late, but we honestly believe that we have a team that could have won the game this weekend. Unfortunately, we have to look at ourselves on this one. I think we beat ourselves tonight.”

Edinburgh went in front through a Ross Thompson penalty but then conceded two tries in quick succession, exposing again the defensive flaw that proved fatal against Leinster.

The first went to Jannes Kirsten, the flanker stretching for the line to round off an excellent Bulls attack, doing well to ensure no separation as Wes Goosen tried his best to deter him.

There was less pressure on the Bulls ahead of their second score, with Jaco van der Walt able to sprint for the line for a try against his former club. Edinburgh looked up against it but a yellow card for Cameron Hanekom just before half-time gave them an opportunity and they duly grabbed it when the maul drove Ewan Ashman over the line.

The second half was similarly scrappy, with neither side functioning cleanly in either the line-out or the scrum. Thompson knocked over another penalty to put the visitors back in front as both teams turned to the bench in search of fresh impetus.

The Bulls lost Simphiwe Matanzima to a yellow card for collapsing the scrum, giving Edinburgh renewed optimism. It proved misplaced, though, as the turning point of the game arrived.

The visitors found themselves camped on the Bulls goal line, going through phase after phase but unable to make the breakthrough.

That frustration soon gave way to fury as the Bulls countered. A massive clearing kick dribbled out for a 50-22 and, with the Edinburgh players dozing, Boeta Chamberlain took an unopposed line-out, with play worked quickly to Moodie who scored the easiest try of his career.