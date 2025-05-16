Scotland speedster Darcy Graham lights up Edinburgh as big rewards come capital club's way

Play-offs and Champions Cup spot secured with win over Ulster

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dazzling hat-trick from Darcy Graham added a gloss finish as Edinburgh qualified for the play-offs of the United Rugby Championship for the first time in three years with a 47-17 victory over Ulster at Hive Stadium.

It was all smiles in Sean Everitt’s coaches’ box as a sometimes turbulent league season ended sweetly. The home side scored seven tries and were well worth the bonus-point victory which, combined with the Stormers’ 34-24 win over Cardiff in Cape Town, means Edinburgh finished in the top half of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be away from home in the quarter-finals on May 31, potentially against Leinster or the Bulls, but won’t find out the identity of their opponents until Saturday.

Edinburgh's Darcy Graham scores his sides seventh try of the match. | SNS Group

It will be a daunting mission regardless but for now Edinburgh can revel in a famous victory and one which will give head coach Everitt a good deal of personal satisfaction. It hasn’t always been plain sailing for the South African in his two seasons in charge but his team have shown plenty of grit in recent weeks and deserve their top-eight finish.

A place in the play-offs is not their only reward. Edinburgh will also play in the Investec Champions Cup next season, returning to the top echelon of European club rugby after a couple of years in the second-tier Challenge Cup.

The players took a deserved lap of honour at the end, with the sell-out home crowd saying farewell to a number of long-serving stalwarts including Jamie Ritchie, Dave Cherry, Mark Bennett and Ali Price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A significant moment for Edinburgh

This always felt like it would be a significant moment for this Edinburgh team. There was a sense of noisy anticipation during the pre-match preliminaries, helped by pipes and drums and a blast of AC/DC.

The players embraced it and the home side were two tries to the good within 16 minutes. Graham got the first after great work from Wes Goosen. The full-back picked up a loose kick from Jack Murphy deep in his own half then weaved his way through heavy traffic before playing in Graham who had run a near-perfect line to speed over for the score.

The next try was all about forward grit, Magnus Bradbury barging over between Jack Murphy and Nathan Doak after Ben Muncaster had won good lineout ball. Ross Thompson converted the first but not the second and Edinburgh were 12-0 up.

Jamie Ritchie applauds the Edinburgh fans after the victory. | SNS Group

The early lead was as good a nerve-settler as they could have wished for but then things began to unravel. Ulster found their feet and started to exert pressure, pinning Edinburgh back in their own half. The home defence was all out of shape as Murphy flipped a high ball out in the direction of Zac Ward on the left wing. It never reached him because Graham pushed it away. It was a deliberate knock on and Welsh referee Craig Evans delivered the double whammy - a yellow card for Graham and a penalty try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh conceded another try three minutes later. Goosen failed to deal with the bouncing ball after Murphy’s clever kick through and Werner Kok pounced to tie things up at 12-12. Murphy couldn’t convert.

Nerves were creeping in but Edinburgh didn’t go into their shells. Ulster conceded a penalty near halfway and the home side punished them. Thompson kicked to the corner and Edinburgh scored their third try from the lineout. The maul was a bit messy but when the ball popped out the back, Ewan Ashman picked it up and sped to the line. It was a smart bit of work from the Edinburgh hooker and Thompson added the extras to make it 19-12.

Graham returned a minute later, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Big news from Cardiff

With the news coming through that Cardiff had lost in South Africa, Edinburgh knew it was in their own hands. They came out firing in the second half and Graham was denied by a try-saving tackle from Kok in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ritchie then came on to a stirring ovation in what was his final home appearance in Edinburgh colours before his summer move to Perpignan. Ritchie’s presence seemed to lift the home side and two tries in six minutes moved them into an unassailable lead.

Bradbury had been outstanding all evening and bagged his second try of the match after a tap penalty from close range from Schoeman. The prop then got a try of his own, powering over after Harry Paterson had been held up. Thompson converted both and Edinburgh’s lead had now stretched to 33-12.

Darcy Graham stretches over the line. | SNS Group

Ulster still had something left, however, and scored a cracking try through centre Jude Postlethwaite who produced a barnstorming run up the right wing.

But it was Edinburgh’s night and they finished with a flourish with two more tries from the quicksilver Graham. Charlie Shiel set up the first after Ulster ran into trouble in their own 22. Graham still had plenty to do but danced his way around a couple of men in red to score in the corner. Appropriately, the try was greeted with a blast of the ‘Can-can’, his signature tune.