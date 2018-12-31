Ryan Wilson insists big win can heal Glasgow Warriors wounds

Co-captain Ryan Wilson believes all it needs is one big performance for Glasgow to get their groove back and reignite their season after the deflating blow of back-to-back defeats by Edinburgh.

Saturday’s 16-8 home reverse to their inter-city rivals has raised more question marks about the Warriors’ mettle when they are put under the pump but flanker Wilson, who was recalled to the side at the weekend, balked at any talk of panic stations.

“It takes one game, just one game,” he said.

Next up for Glasgow is a trip to Treviso to face an invigorated Benetton side, who have climbed up to third in Conference B after their derby win over Zebre.

Coincidentally, the Warriors could follow up yet another 1872 Cup loss by doing Edinburgh a favour by beating an Italian side who are just one point above Richard Cockerill’s side and the Scarlets as the play-off race hots up in that section.

Despite taking zero points from a possible ten in the last fortnight, Glasgow remain top of Conference A, although Munster are now breathing down their necks, just two points behind.

“Benetton are a massive test, especially over there because they’re taking some scalps,” noted Wilson. “They’ll be looking at us thinking they can get some points there so we need to turn it around quick and go over there with a positive mindset of beating them.

“We go up to Treviso and if we play well then this can all be forgotten about pretty quick. I think someone mentioned out there on the pitch that we lost this 1872 Cup the year won the league, so it’s a long old season, you’ve just got to keep plugging away at it.”

The fiercely competitive Wilson was clearly smarting after losing another encounter against a team packed with his international team-mates.

Glasgow lost the setpiece battle even more emphatically than they had the previous week at BT Murrayfield but Wilson was keen to give encouragement to young hooker Grant Stewart, who was taken off at half-time after a torrid opening 40 minutes.

“I’m the last person you should ask about scrummaging,” said the back-rower. “The boss [head coach Dave Rennie] spoke about the lineout and there were a few things, but it can’t all go down to the thrower, it could be something to do with the lift or the jumps

“So we’ve got to get our arm around Grant and see where we go from there. In these games they thrive off their set-piece and we’ve got to be better there so we’ll look at that and fix it.”

Wilson was still pondering so many aspects of Glasgow’s game simply failed to fire at a Scotstoun home where they are accustomed to being on the front foot.

“These derby games, everyone speaks about them and the mindset coming into them where we just try to treat them like another game, and I’m not sure whether that was right or wrong,” said the 41-times capped 29-year-old.

At the weekend the effort was there but a few things didn’t go our way and the setpiece killed us.”