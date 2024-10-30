Celtic manager speaks after 2-0 win over Dundee

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers has hailed Celtic’s start after they reached his first marker of ten games at the summit of the Scottish Premiership.

According to the Parkhead manager, the fact they are sharing this position with Aberdeen should not deflect from his own side’s performances, the latest of which earned a hard-fought 2-0 win over Dundee. With the points already secure, Celtic Park buzzed when news of Aberdeen going back in front against Rangers came through towards the end of the game. Although it meant the Pittodrie side were back level on points with Celtic at the top, the final result leaves Rangers trailing nine points behind both teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers stressed that it was still very early days. “Listen, Aberdeen have had a fantastic start,” he said. “That's a really good result for them. But as I'm sure you can respect, my focus is very much on Celtic. Our guys have made a brilliant start also, in terms of how they've been playing, the goals they've been scoring, secure defensively in the main and in a really good position in the Champions League.

“But it's still so early. My first marker is after 10 games. And if I look at it after 10 games, then we've made a really good start. Aberdeen are there as well, but there's still such a long way to go.”

Celtic now turn their attention to facing Aberdeen at Hampden on Saturday in the semi-final of the League Cup. The teams produced an exciting 2-2 draw at Parkhead ten days ago. “They are always great occasions,” he said. “I love going to Hampden and we're in a really good place arriving into there. We've got players coming back and hopefully it'll be a really exciting game.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers applauds fans at full time after the 2-0 win over Dundee. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers started against Dundee for the first time since a 5-1 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava in September. He was given the armband in the absence of Callum McGregor, who was nursing an abductor issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers also rested Alistair Johnson, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda although all three came off the bench early in the second half, with Johnston putting his side in front on the hour mark. It was the full back’s second goal in successive games, having scored in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Motherwell. Tony Ralston deputised for him for the first 55 minutes against Dundee.

“He’s always on the move, and brings an energy,” remarked Rodgers in reference to Johnston. “He's played a lot and I thought it was important just to give him that breather, especially with the big games that are coming up. And Tony's a very capable player to come in and support. But he gives us a great energy, Alistair, in the game. It's a great finish because he's on the move, in the box, like he was at the weekend. And he's starting to enjoy scoring now, so hopefully that will continue.”

The manager is hopeful of having Adam Idah to call on against Aberdeen this weekend. The striker was not available against Dundee having injured his ankle following a controversial late lunge by Motherwell Liam Gordon on Sunday. The defender was red carded following a VAR check, wrongly according to Fir Park manager Stuart Kettlewell. Rodgers is confident Idah, McGregor and Nicolas Kuhn, who missed the win over Dundee with a hip knock, should all be available on Saturday.