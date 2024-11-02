Celtic inflict 32 years of hurt on Aberdeen - Dons' next trick would be stunning after Rangers flush

Aberdeen face their Everest in Premier Sports Cup semi-final

What is the ultimate test of Jimmy Thelin, the sophisticated Swede with super powers?

No, it’s not winning 15 of your first 16 matches in charge of Aberdeen Football Club. Nor is it defeating Rangers to move nine points clear of your fiercest rivals. It is not even transforming Duk from an AWOL, sulking striker to one of the most dangerous forward players in Scottish football.

The sternest examination of Thelin comes at 5.30pm this evening when his resurgent Aberdeen team head to Glasgow once more, two weeks after earning a 2-2 draw with Celtic in their own backyard. Only this time, they’ll stay on the M74 for a few more junctions. Hampden is the destination for their Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash with the only team able to keep pace with them this season.

Aberdeen’s recent history with Celtic and the national stadium is absolutely wretched. In the past seven years, they’ve played Celtic five times at HQ and left on each occasion with nothing. In 2017, they lost the Scottish Cup final 2-1 against Celtic, and then in 2018 they lost 1-0 in a League Cup semi-final. A year later, it was a 3-0 loss in the Scottish Cup last four, and then a year later it was the same feeling behind closed doors, going down 2-0.

The most recent punch in the guts came earlier this year, when current coach Peter Leven was in temporary charge. The Dons and Celtic played out an enthralling 3-3 draw in the Scottish Cup semis, with the Celts squeaking through 8-7 on penalties. An Aberdeen optimist would say they are getting closer, others would remark that they are finding new and twisted ways to inflict Hampden pain on their supporters when it comes to facing Celtic.

September 23, 1992 was the last time Aberdeen celebrated in Mount Florida against the Bhoys, conveniently winning a League Cup semi-final 1-0. The Dons are repaying a mighty debt for that triumph.

There is reason to believe that it could be their time at Hampden against Celtic, 32 years on from Eoin Jess' 41st-minute winner. Aberdeen have an identical domestic record to Celtic, helped immensely by their fightback from 2-0 down in the east end of Glasgow a fortnight ago to earn a draw in the Premiership that means both teams sit at the summit on 28 points, nine clear of nearest challengers Rangers.

The Dons are in rude health. Those that witnessed their comeback against Celtic and Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Rangers at Pittodrie will note that this Aberdeen team are not afraid of the Old Firm. There is belief, spirit searing through the team from goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov right up to Slovenian striker Ester Sokler, who scored one of the two goals last month at Parkhead.

Current Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has presided over three of the five recent Hampden humblings given to Aberdeen by the club. But he knows this is a different beast. His team remain favourites but will give the Dons the respect they deserve. This will be treated like an Old Firm match or Champions League foe.

When asked whether he felt Aberdeen’s form was a good thing for Scottish football, Rodgers said: “Yeah, I think it’s brilliant. I think it’s great. Whether it is football, or whether it is business, any competition is healthy and it’s what makes you better.

“You will always drive your own standards and your own standard of performance, absolutely. But competition is really, really healthy and can keep moving you forward. And Aberdeen are up there fighting as well, and everyone will expect Rangers to be there at some point, there will be other teams, big clubs from Edinburgh will feel they want to be up there challenging as well. So I think the more competitive, then of course that can improve you.”

Rodgers had not come across Thelin before the Swede’s summer arrival from Elfsborg. “It’s a great credit to them in their first ten league games that they have played with that consistency and done really, really well,” he said. “They have really good players.

“Jimmy has come in and done a fantastic job and he has a good coaching staff behind the scenes too. And I always expect Aberdeen, because of my first time up here, to be up there challenging. Derek (McInnes) had a great period. So I always expect them to be there. To see them up there is not a surprise, and when I see how they perform, they are playing very well.”

Thelin and his players are not just fighting recent history of facing Celtic at G44. The whole of Scottish football faces that battle. Rodgers has a perfect record at Hampden in 11 matches across two spells as manager. And there is extra motivation for Celtic this season, after relinquishing their grip on the trophy last season by tumbling out at the last-16 stage to Kilmarnock.

Despite all of this, Thelin is preaching belief. And why not? We are in November and Aberdeen have not under his watch. “Everybody has to believe that they can do it, otherwise it’s unnecessary to play the game,” he mused. We have a strong belief and will go in 100% with that, in the belief we can make it.

“It’s a cup semi-final so if you lose, you’re out, if you win, you go to the final. We know what Celtic are good at, we know their strengths, so for us it’s more about trying to be even better in our parts of the game.

“For us to have that strong belief in what we’re going to do, keep working on that and then the game is there. The focus will be on giving everything we have and producing a strong performance and then let’s see what the result is.”