The players that are likely to miss out this weekend

Celtic v Aberdeen

Celtic welcome back Callum McGregor, Adam Idah and Nicolas Kuhn from injury. The cup-tied Luke McCowan will drop out due to playing in Premier Sports Cup previously in the campaign with Dundee, while Odin Thiago Holm remains out with calf problems.

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet is expected to return from injury. Dante Polvara is training after a hamstring injury but unlikely to feature and Pape Habib Gueye (quad) remains out.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Luke McCowan, centre, will miss out for Celtic. | SNS Group

Motherwell v Rangers

Motherwell defender Stephen O’Donnell will miss the game after limping off against Dundee United on Wednesday. Liam Gordon and Tony Watt return while Paul McGinn (thigh), Callum Slattery, Sam Nicholson (both knee), Harry Paton (ankle), Ross Callachan (hamstring) and Jack Vale (calf) are long-term absentees.

Vaclav Cerny is set to return to the Rangers squad after missing the midweek defeat at Aberdeen but fellow winger Ross McCausland is a doubt. Ridvan Yilmaz and Rabbi Matondo are back training and will be assessed while Oscar Cortes and Danilo are still working with the physios.

St Johnstone (9) v Hearts (12)

St Johnstone loanee Lewis Neilson cannot participate against his parent club while Andre Raymond will be assessed after missing the midweek defeat by St Mirren. Croatian centre-half Bozo Mikulic is still waiting on a work permit. Uche Ikpeazu is back in training following knee surgery while Cammy MacPherson (hip) and Sam McClelland (Achilles) remain out.

Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime is in line to return after missing the last three matches through illness but Yutaro Oda, Gerald Taylor (ACL) and Calem Nieuwenhof (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Referee: Chris Graham

St Mirren (7) v Ross County (8)

St Mirren pair Jaden Brown and Kevin van Veen are unavailable following court appearances. Roland Idowu (ankle), Charles Dunne (hamstring) and Conor McMenamin (knee) will be assessed while Alex Iacovitti (tendon) is out long term.

Ross County have Charlie Telfer available after suspension, but Will Nightingale (knee), George Harmon (ankle) and Max Sheaf (thigh) are likely to miss out.

Referee: Don Robertson

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson | SNS Group

Dundee (10) v Kilmarnock (6)

Trevor Carson and Scott Fraser are trying to get back fit for Dundee while Joe Shaughnessy is working his way back from a long-term knee injury.

Kilmarnock midfielder Liam Donnelly is available after suspension, but Stuart Findlay (groin), Liam Polworth (calf) and long-term absentee Kyle Magennis (hamstring) are set to remain out.

Hibernian (11) v Dundee Utd (5)

Hibernian hope to have Dwight Gayle (hamstring) and Chris Cadden (thigh) back in the squad but long-term absentee Kieron Bowie (hamstring) is missing.

Louis Moult (knee), Ross Docherty (muscular) and Ross Graham (hamstring) are all working hard to make themselves available for United but there are no guarantees, while Craig Sibbald is expected to be out until January with a groin injury.