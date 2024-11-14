Gregor Townsend has say on Tom Jordan's move to England as Glasgow Warriors lose out
Gregor Townsend has backed Tom Jordan to keep growing as a player after it emerged that the recent Scotland debutant had agreed to join Bristol Bears.
Jordan, 26, is to leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season and has reportedly signed a three-year contract with the English Premiership club.
His departure will come as a blow to Glasgow where he has flourished under Franco Smith over the last two-and-a-half years. He was a key part of their United Rugby Championship triumph last season, playing in every round, and has proved his versatility by being able to play at stand-off, centre and, more recently, full-back, the position in which he made his Scotland bow this month.
New Zealand-born Jordan qualified on residency grounds and came off the bench in the win over Fiji and then had his first start in last Sunday’s defeat by South Africa. Townsend praised him for the way handled the occasion with the transfer hanging over him.
“I know he had a big decision to make last week and he’s obviously thought about it a lot,” said the Scotland coach. “But he managed to put that decision to one side and deliver a very good performance [v South Africa] which must have been really tough for him.”
Glasgow have been able this month to secure Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu on a new long-term contract but have had to admit defeat in their bid to hang on to Jordan.
“I know Glasgow will be disappointed to lose someone of Tom’s ability and his versatility,” added Townsend. “But we have players who play outside of Scotland and perform well for us at national level. I’m sure Tom will continue to grow whatever he plays next year.”
