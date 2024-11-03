'Overwhelming': Scotland's latest cap lifts lid on debut emotions and why timing helped him

Five years on from landing in Scotland, fly-half is now representing in style

Tom Jordan would be permitted to pinch himself to make sure he is not in a dream, such has been his steep rise to international rugby.

The 26-year-old arrived in Scotland from New Zealand back in 2019 a complete unknown, just looking to play some rugby and see a different part of the world. Five years later, via Ayrshire Bulls and Glasgow Warriors, he has made his Test debut.

Jordan came on as a first-half substitute for the injured Kyle Rowe to win his first cap for Scotland. Usually a fly-half for his club team Warriors, the Auckland native was required to fill in at full-back and did so admirably, playing his part in a comprehensive 57-17 win over the Pacific Islanders at Murrayfield.

A product of Hamilton Old Boys back in New Zealand, Jordan qualifies for Scotland on residency ground. He is a permanent fixture in the Glasgow squad and played a massive part in their URC success last season. He more than merits his inclusion in Gregor Townsend’s squad, and has jumped ahead of Ben Healy and Ross Thompson in the pecking order at No 10.

Tom Jordan tries to skip past Fiji's Waqa Nalaga on his Scotland debut. | SNS Group

Watched by his father who had jetted in especially from New Zealand to attend the match, Jordan said of his debut: “It was unreal. All the boys have just been so welcoming and you know they've got a great set up there with the Scotland staff that Gregor has built up over the last couple of years.

“So to come into that and just experience it all has been brilliant and then Saturday was huge as well. Coming in on the bus, like I've been a fan before coming to the game, but to come in on the bus and see all the fans showing so much pride about Scotland and everything was unreal.

“I walked off the bus first and it was a pretty overwhelming feeling just seeing everyone there to support us. Coming out and singing the anthem as well, it was awesome. The atmosphere was crazy and obviously I'm never going to forget it. It was an unbelievable day and I'm just really proud.”

Filling in at 15 may have looked a daunting prospect, but the timing of his appearance on the pitch actually assisted Jordan. “I think it probably helped out because I wasn't really expecting it and then all of a sudden they were like you're on,” he explained. “So it kind of washed away the nerves of me thinking I might go on. So it was good to get chucked in at the deep end and just rip straight in. And obviously the boys had set a good foundation pretty early on.

“Because it kind of got sprung on me a bit late I didn't really have time to be too nervous and then we're defending our line. So it was just like right, I just need to do my job here and just get stuck in.

“So it was obviously a great feeling. I heard the announcer say my name and people cheered. So it was pretty cool there, but I think in terms of the situation, it was more like right, we need to try to stop the scoring.

“It was half-time where it more sort of sunk in I'd say, and then more now and after seeing my family.“

Jordan with his Glasgow and Scotland team-mate Jack Dempsey. | SNS Group / SRU

Jordan is trying to drink in where he is right now, but it’s hard not to look back at the journey he has taken to get this point. “It’s all quite fresh still, but I think when I look back, maybe after the autumn, I’ll see a lot has happened in a few years,” he admitted.

“You try to be the best at everything and it's been like a slow progression, but you know, it was always my ambition to be a professional rugby player and do it full-time as a job. And I think I'm just really grateful for that. And to be at Glasgow and do that is great.

“When you get given the opportunity to play regularly and do that and be around a great group of boys, which we have at Glasgow, you give yourself the opportunity to be selected for higher honours and push yourself against the best players in the world.

“Anyone in any career is going to have that dream to be the best that they can at whatever their career is. Everyone's got that mindset for sure.

“I was just coming over to gain a bit more rugby experience while New Zealand was in the off-season. Gain some more experience and look to go back. But then, obviously I just fell in love with it over here. Just the opportunities and the people I met.

“I had some friends who were all over the UK. They made the trip up and those were the guys who I first met when I came over. I've really created lifelong friends, had so much overwhelming support from when I was selected in the squad and then named in the team. So, you know, I'd say this is home away from home really and I've got so many friends and everything now up here and I think it's just sort of how it's developed.

“I came over in 2019, five years ago pretty much on the dot. I'd just come over to experience a bit more rugby and develop my game more. And then, like I said, when I came over to Ayr to start, I fell in love with the culture up here and gained some lifelong friends as well. I just stuck with it.”

Jordan takes some selfies with Scotland fans. | SNS Group / SRU

Given injury concerns for Darcy Graham and Rowe, Jordan could feature against South Africa next Sunday. He did his case no harm with his performance against Fiji - although the player himself is more circumspect on his chances.

“Honestly, I think it's pretty hard for me to say,” he added on his prospects of facing the Boks. “I think being involved this week was amazing and like I said, I'm going to remember it and cherish it forever. But I think it's just about putting my best foot forward every time I get an opportunity and just give my all.