Glasgow Warriors are remaining tight-lipped over a report that new Scotland cap Tom Jordan has agreed a deal to join Bristol Bears next season.

The stand-off has been outstanding for the Warriors over the last two-and-a-half seasons, helping them win the United Rugby Championship in June. According to the Daily Telegraph, Jordan, 26, will move south on a three-year contract at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The report says Glasgow fought hard to keep hold of the versatile back who was also wanted by Top 14 side Montpellier and other clubs in the English Premiership.

Jordan made his Scotland debut off the bench in the win over Fiji earlier this month. The New Zealand-born player qualified after fulfilling the five-year residency requirement. He made his first international start in the 32-15 loss to South Africa at Murrayfield on Sunday, acquitting himself well in the unfamiliar position of full-back.

Originally from Auckland, he has flourished at Glasgow since head coach Franco Smith took over in the summer of 2022. Jordan, who can also play at centre, initially came to Scotland in 2019 and played for the Ayrshire Bulls in the Super6.

“When I first came over I wasn’t Scottish and I wasn’t really planning on being here but as I’ve stayed and played a few games it’s definitely something that, if the opportunity came up, you’d really push towards - once I’ve qualified,” he said last year.