Scottish rugby's massive fillip - Sione Tuipulotu's new deal is such a boost for club and country

New Scotland captain signs three-year contract with Glasgow Warriors

Sione Tuipulotu, the new captain of Scotland, has resisted overtures from clubs in France and England to sign a new contract with Glasgow Warriors.

In what is a significant fillip for club and country, Tuipulotu, 27, has agreed a three-year deal which ties him to the Scotstoun side until summer 2028.

The centre’s current contract was due to expire at the end of this season and he has found himself linked with a number of clubs, most notably Stade Francais, Bath and Harlequins. He said last week that he was still weighing up his future, pointing out it was “a short career”.

Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu has signed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors. | SNS Group / SRU

While that might have been interpreted as a sign that he was looking for a lucrative move elsewhere, he also stressed that contentment in his life away from rugby had a heavy influence on how he performed and he said that he and his family were happy in Glasgow.

He got engaged in the summer to his partner Lara who recently gave birth their son Tu’uhefohe Junior, named after Tuipulotu’s dad.

The news that he is staying will come as a huge boost to Warriors supporters who have taken Tuipulotu to their hearts since his arrival in 2021. He made an immediate impact and was a cornerstone of last season’s triumph in the United Rugby Championship when Glasgow beat off the best of Ireland and South Africa to clinch the title.

The new contract also represents a major commitment by Scottish Rugby. By keeping one of its most prized assets within the game in this country, the governing body has presumably spent big. In return, the player will be ‘managed’ accordingly, ensuring he is not overplayed which might not have been the case had he left the Scottish system.

“My biggest emotion is that I’m relieved to be staying, to be honest!” Tuipulotu told the Warriors website..

“Whenever I get into contract negotiations, there’s so much noise around, so I’m delighted to be able to put pen to paper. I’m really happy in Glasgow and in Scotland, and there are things that I want to achieve – and need to achieve – in the next three years here that I can’t wait to get stuck into.

“I just want to keep driving forward with this group. It’s a really settled group with a lot of cohesion, and I thought that’s shone through in the last couple of seasons. We’re all hungry for more, and I’m keen to do my part in bringing more silverware back to Scotstoun.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend wuth Sione Tuipulotu. | SNS Group / SRU

“I want to say a huge thank you, not only to the coaches and my team-mates, but also to the Warrior Nation – they’ve always believed in me ever since I arrived at Scotstoun, and I promise that I’ll keep giving my all for this club and for Scotland.”

The Australian-born centre joined Glasgow from Japanese club Yamaha Jubilo and had an almost immediate impact. A former Australian Under-20 international, who was lured to Scotland by Gregor Townsend who felt he could progress into the national set-up. Tuipulotu qualifies through his maternal grandmother from Greenock, Jacqueline Thomson, and made his Scotland debut in October 2021 against Tonga, his father’s country.

He has gone on to win 28 caps and was appointed Scotland captain last month ahead of the Autumn Nations Series, skippering the country for the first time in the 57-17 win over Fiji last weekend. He will lead the team against World Cup-holders South Africa at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Over the course of his time in Scotland, he has struck up an exciting midfield partnership with Huw Jones for both club and country and the pair were named in the 2023 Guinness Six Nations team of the tournament.

Tuipulotu has flourished under Franco Smith at Glasgow and the Warriors head coach believes there is a lot more to come from the player.

Sione Tuipulotu has been outstanding for Glasgow Warriors. | SNS Group

“Sione is someone who has played an integral role in the journey that this club continues to be on, and someone whose passion for this club and this city shines through every time he takes to the field,” said Smith.