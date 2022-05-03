Glasgow Warriors: Rory Darge, Kyle Steyn and Seb Cancelliere unlikely to play again this season as injuries bite

Glasgow Warriors flanker Rory Darge suffered a knee injury in South Africa. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The back row and the wing positions have been particularly badly hit and the head coach is resigned to being without a number of key players for the remainder of the season.

Kyle Steyn and Sebastián Cancelliere are unlikely to play again in this campaign and Wilson is also pessimistic about the chances of Rory Darge, Scott Cummings and Matt Fagerson featuring.

The Warriors trained yesterday for the first time since returning from their mini-tour of South Africa. It was a light session as the players tried to work off the effects of the long flight.

Glasgow are off on their travels again on Friday when they will fly to France for Saturday’s European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Lyon. They are also through to the URC play-offs where their last-eight opponents will be determined by the 1872 Cup match against Edinburgh at Murrayfield on May 21.

With numbers depleted, Wilson is hoping others can seize an opportunity. Darge and Gordon were both injured in defeat by Bulls in Pretoria last Friday, with the latter suffering a head knock.

“Rory Darge is not looking particularly good at the moment,” said Wilson. “He has a knee injury and we are trying to get an assessment to see how long he will be out for.

“Tom Gordon is the other one, so two in the same position has left us a bit exposed in the back row. Matt Fagerson was already injured so that area is light at the moment.

Kyle Steyn is unlikely to play against this season for Glasgow. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“But one man’s adversity is another man’s opportunity. There are going to be opportunities for boys who will now get a chance to go and play a big European quarter-final in France.

“You might see the likes of Gregor Brown now getting an opportunity in the back row.”

Brown, the Aberdeen-born flanker, made his debut last year when he came off the bench against Leinster. A Scotland Under-20 international, he has been playing for Boroughmuir Bears in the Super6 Sprint.

Gregor Brown is expected to be involved for Glasgow Warriors against Lyon. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Glasgow’s back-row problems have been exacerbated by Ryan Wilson aggravating a leg injury.

“He picked up a nasty dead leg before he went to South Africa and got another bang on the same leg,” explained Wilson. “He was hobbling around a bit but with the right rehab this week it might just be a case of getting him out there and playing him. So not too much training – but that will probably suit Ryan.”

The news was less positive on Steyn and Cancelliere. Steyn injured his ankle early on in the first game in South Africa, against Stormers. Cancelliere never made the tour after suffering knee ligament damage in the Challenge Cup win over Newcastle Falcons.

“Both players will not feature for us for the rest of the season,” said Wilson. “If we were to make a final one of them might be available but I very much doubt it. The same goes for another couple of players - Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge - these guys are now doubtful.

Sebastian Cancelliere has been laid low by a knee injury he picked up against Newcastle. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)