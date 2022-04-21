Sebastián Cancelliere targets swift return for Glasgow Warriors after knee injury

Sebastián Cancelliere is the McCrea Financial Services Warrior of the Month. Picture: © Craig Watson

Unfortunately for the Argentina winger, he picked up a knee injury which prevented him joining the rest of the Warriors squad who flew out to South Africa this week for the URC double header against the Stormers and Bulls.

The medial ligament damage means his knee is in a brace and he expects to find out on Thursday how long he will be out for.

“My knee is OK. It’s been better, but it’s OK,” he said. “We are going to see a specialist and we will determine how many weeks I have to use this brace. Hopefully, it will be just for two weeks, and then another two or three and I’ll be able to come back and play.

“I got a tackle straight in the knee. It wasn’t a good move. It broke my MCL. An unfortunate tackle but these things happen. It’s part of our job and we deal with it and come back stronger.”

The incident happened around 20 minutes in but Cancelliere felt able to play on and helped the Warriors to a 27-17 win in the round of 16 tie.

He is unlikely to be fit for the quarter-final against Lyon which will take place on Saturday, May 7, with an 8pm kick-off at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland.

He’ll be missed because Cancelliere has been excellent in recent weeks, picking up the Warrior of the Month Award from the club’s long-term sponsor McCrea Financial Services.

Sebastian Cancelliere in action for Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Signed from Argentine Super Rugby team, the Jaguares, his arrival in Scotland was delayed because of his involvement with the national side in the Rugby Championship. But since making his debut in October against Zebre he has quickly found his feet, his pace and trickery causing problems for opposition defences.

“I felt really comfortable from day one,” he said. “The bunch of guys here are really incredible. They made me feel like I was from Glasgow my whole life, and not just me but my wife as well.

“I feel really comfortable with the type of rugby we want to play. It suits me and I’m very happy here.”

Born in California, where his dad worked for IBM, Cancelliere was raised in Buenos Aires and played rugby for the Hindu club before the Jaguares.

His international breakthrough came with the sevens side but he was quickly promoted to the Test team and twice faced Scotland in 2018, in Resistencia and at Murrayfield.

He lost on both occasions but is likely to have the chance of revenge when Gregor Townsend’s side tour Argentina this summer.

Although it is yet to be confirmed, they are expected to play three Tests in July, in San Salvador de Jujuy, Salta and Santiago del Estero.

“There are lovely places in Argentina in the north where we will play,” said Cancelliere. “Hopefully I can play. It would be really good to see all the boys in my country.”