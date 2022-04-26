'We'll get the points we need' - why Glasgow Warriors star is feeling confident over URC play-off chances

The Scotstoun club are still chasing honours on two fronts, but a run of away fixtures means they will have to do it the hard way.

They have not played a home game since defeating Zebre on April 1 and they may not return to Scotstoun this season.

They are currently in the midst of their South African sojourn in the United Rugby Championship and are looking to end on a high by beating the Bulls in Pretoria on Friday after losing to Stormers in Cape Town last week.

They round off their regular URC season against Edinburgh at Murrayfield on May 21 but before that they have a European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Lyon in France.

“I’m conscious we’ve got two [URC] games we need to get points from,” said Wilson, who is fit again after missing the Stormers game with a dead leg. “There’s still a lot of belief in what we can do.

“If we take parts of that last game and bring it into this one we’ll do OK and we’d back ourselves in the last game against Edinburgh. We’ll get the points we need. We just have to make sure we stay focused and don’t get too far ahead of ourselves and put unnecessary pressure on ourselves when it’s not needed.

“We can start looking at that next week after this one. But as one of the leaders I’m aware we need to make sure we get something out of this one.”

Top eight in the URC guarantees a play-off place while top four means a home tie in the quarter-finals. Glasgow are currently sixth but only four points separates the sides placed between second and eighth.

Wilson, the Glasgow co-captain, is convinced that the time away together will help them achieve their goals.

“I said it before we came here that this was one of the best things for us coming to the tail end of the season and being away together. It’s brilliant for the group after Covid and everything.