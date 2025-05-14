Edinburgh Rugby bid farewell to 12 including Emiliano Boffelli and seven other full internationals

Argentine international’s season has been blighted by injury

Edinburgh Rugby have announced that 12 players will leave the club at the end of the season and eight full internationals are among those moving on.

It was already known that the Scotland quartet of Jamie Ritchie, Dave Cherry, Ali Price and Matt Scott would be going but they are joined by four other full caps, Emiliano Boffelli, Mark Bennett, Javan Sebastian and Jamie Hodgson.

In addition, Robin Hislop, Jake Henry, Nathan Sweeney and Jack Hocking are also heading to pastures new.

Edinburgh's Emiliano Boffelli in his final appearance for the club, against Zebre Parma. | SNS Group

Boffelli, 30, has had a torrid time with injury since helping Argentina reach the Rugby World Cup semi-finals in 2023. He has played only once this season due to a nerve problem in his back and has been much missed after an outstanding first season with Edinburgh in 2021-22.

The long-serving Bennett, 32, is another whose season has been blighted by injury but the gifted centre leaves after eight years at the club. He was Edinburgh’s player of the season in 2021-22 after ten tries in 22 games helped them reach the URC and Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Edinburgh's Jamie Ritchie, left, and Ali Price, right, are moving on at the end of the season. | SNS Group

Scotland prop Sebastian, 30, played 28 times across two seasons with Edinburgh while international second-row Jamie Hodgson, 27, came through the system as his hometown club for whom he made 67 appearances. He was on loan at Bristol Bears for a spell this season.

Hislop, 33, has spent the last two seasons with Edinburgh but a serious knee injury curtailed his involvement with the club he returned to after being part of the academy set-up. Henry, 24, spent this season on loan at Coventry and the speedy winger will remain with the English Championship club.

Sweeney, 24, made his Edinburgh debut against Connacht in 2023 and now moves on after three appearances. Hocking, 20, was part of Scotland’s gold medal-winning Sevens team at the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games.

Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt paid tribute to the departing dozen. “I want to express my sincere gratitude for their unwavering efforts, their commitment to the jersey and the passion they've shown for this club and our supporters,” he said.

