Dave Cherry's new club revealed as three Edinburgh Rugby 10s sign deals

Head coach Sean Everitt pays tribute to departing duo

Edinburgh Rugby have confirmed that hooker Dave Cherry and scrum-half Ali Price will leave at the end of the season “to take up playing opportunities abroad”.

Both players are out of contract at the end of the current campaign and Cherry will move to France to play for Vannes who confirmed on Thursday that he had agreed a two-year contract. Price, meanwhile, is also expected to head across the Channel and has been been heavily linked with Montpellier.

Edinburgh announced this week that Scotland international hooker Dylan Richardson would be joining the club next season after agreeing a move from the South African side, Sharks. It is expected that the capital club will also be on the hunt for a new scrum-half.

Edinburgh's Dave Cherry is moving on. | SNS Group

Edinburgh-born Cherry was Scotland’s first-choice hooker throughout the recent Six Nations.

The 34-year-old joined the club in 2018 after spells with Currie, London Scottish and Stade Nicois and has made over 100 appearances for the capital pro side. He reached his century milestone in front of over 40,000 fans in December’s 1872 Cup victory over Glasgow Warriors at Scottish Gas Murrayfield.

He said the chance to return to France had been an ambition of his for some time.

“It’s a real honor to sign with Rugby Club Vannes,” said Cherry. “Playing in France, a country with such a rich rugby tradition, has been a dream of mine for a long time. After having the opportunity to play a match at Stade de la Rabine this season in the Challenge Cup, I’m looking forward to experiencing the incredible fan support that makes this club so special.

“France holds a very special place in my heart, not only because I met and married my wife there, but also because we are now raising our daughter in this beautiful country. We are delighted to embrace this culture and settle down in this beautiful region of Brittany. ”

Vannes are battling to avoid relegation to the second tier and are currently bottom of the Top 14.

Price, meanwhile, arrived at Edinburgh in November 2023 from Glasgow Warriors, initially on loan. The 31-year-old Scotland scrum-half has made 34 appearances for the club.

“Dave and Ali have both made significant contributions to Edinburgh Rugby and we thank them for their dedication and commitment to the club,” said Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh head coach.

“Dave has given a lot during his time at the club, but it is a position we are well stocked with good young Scottish talent and, therefore, we have decided not to continue his deal, and wish him the very best in his next steps.

Ali Price is to leave Edinburgh at the end of the season. | SNS Group

“Dave’s journey to becoming a centurion is a testament to his hard work and resilience, while Ali’s experience and leadership have been invaluable to the team.

“There is still a lot of rugby to be played this season, and I know both Dave and Ali will continue to play a key role in our run-in. We wish them all the best for their future endeavours and thank them for their service to Edinburgh Rugby.”

Edinburgh also announced on Thursday that stand-offs Ben Healy, Ross Thompson and Cammy Scott had all signed new deals.

Former Munster fly-half Healy has agreed a one-year extension while fellow No 10s Thompson and Scott have each committed for two more years.

Edinburgh stand-offs Ben Healy, left, Ross Thompson and Cammy Scott, seated, have all signed new contracts. | Edinburgh Rugby

Healy, 25, was Edinburgh’s first choice stand-off last season, playing in all his club’s game in the URC and understudying Finn Russell for Scotland but lost his place to Thompson, 25, in this campaign following the latter’s move from Glasgow Warriors last summer. Everitt has backed Healy to bounce back.

“Ben has been a fantastic addition to the squad since joining in 2023,” said the coach. “His abilities and experience have been invaluable. He’s still a young player with a lot of potential and we believe there’s much more to come from him.

“Ross has been a fantastic addition to the squad. His impact since joining the club has been significant, and it’s been great to see him grow in confidence throughout the season. He’s a smart player with a great kicking game and excellent distribution.

“It’s brilliant to see Edinburgh-born lads leading the team, and Ross embodies the passion and commitment we want to see.”

Scott, 23, has featured off the bench in the recent wins over the Dragons and Lions and is another local boy.

“Cammy has shown tremendous hard work and resilience” Everitt added. “It’s always special to see local lads representing their city.