Scotland Rugby World Cup star and English title winner hangs up his boots

Matt Scott celebrates Scotland's win over Samoa in Newcastle at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. | Getty Images

Centre to pursue new career after three stints at Edinburgh

Matt Scott, the 40-times capped Scotland international, has announced his retirement.

The gifted centre was part of the last Scotland squad to reach the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals and played four matches at the tournament in 2015.

In the club game, he achieved notable success in England, helping Leicester Tigers win the Gallagher Premiership in 2021-22.

Scott, 34, returned to Edinburgh last summer for his third stint with the club but injuries have curtailed his involvement. An ongoing neck issue has limited him to only six games this season but in the last of those, against Ospreys in October, he made his 100th appearance for the club.

Born in Dunfermline and educated at Currie High School in Edinburgh, he also played for Gloucester. He now plans to pursue a new career as a financial adviser.

“After 14 unforgettable years, it’s time to hang up the boots,” Scott said in a statement. “My overwhelming emotion is one of gratitude. Playing for my country and representing three amazing clubs in Edinburgh, Gloucester and Leicester Tigers has been beyond anything I could have dreamed of as a young lad from Currie who just loved the sport.

“As for what’s next, a career as a financial advisor beckons but, for the moment, I’m looking forward to enjoying the last moments with my Edinburgh Rugby team-mates and reminiscing about the good times.”

Matt Scott on the attack for Leicester Tigers in their win over Saracens in the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham in 2022. | Getty Images

Edinburgh, meanwhile, have announced that back-row forwards Luke Crosbie, Tom Dodd and Connor Boyle have agreed new deals with the club. Crosbie and Dodd have both signed two-year contracts, while Boyle has extended his by one year.

Scotland international Crosbie, 28, has made more than 100 appearances for Edinburgh, 27-year-old Dodd joined from Coventry in 2023, and 25-year-old Boyle has been with the club his whole professional career. All three will be hoping to feature more prominently next season after being hindered by injuries.

Boyle in particular has had tough luck and has not played for the first team for over a year after sustaining a serious knee injury while playing for the Edinburgh A team. He is due to return to training in September.