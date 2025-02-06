'Incredibly hard decision' - Scotland star to leave Edinburgh Rugby for fresh challenge

Back-row forward heading to France next season

Jamie Ritchie said it was “time for a new challenge” after revealing that he would be leaving Edinburgh at the end of the season to join Perpignan.

The Scotland forward has spent his entire professional career at the capital side and admitted that the decision to move to France had been incredibly difficult but, at 28, he felt the time was right.

Edinburgh tried to persuade him to stay but the player’s mind was made up.

Jamie Ritchie, right, won his 55th Scotland cap in the Six Nations win over Italy. | SNS Group

“I have literally grown up at this club over the last 10 years and this has been an incredibly hard decision for me and my family to move on,” said Ritchie. “I have absolutely loved my time here and I am extremely grateful to everyone who has been a part of that journey, this club means so much to me.

“I just feel that now is the time for a new challenge in a new country and for us as a family to experience a completely different lifestyle. As always I will be fully committed to the team until the end of the season.”

He will become the latest Scotland international to ply his trade in France, following the likes of Blair Kinghorn at Toulouse, Ben White at Toulon, Jonny Gray at Bordeaux-Begles, Stuart Hogg at Montpellier and Ewan Johnson at Oyonnax. Perpignan are currently 11th in the French Top 14, with Racing 92, Stade Francais and Vannes below them in the standings.

His departure will bring the curtain down on over a decade’s service at Edinburgh, the club he joined straight from school at the age of 17. He made Edinburgh debut in 2014 and this is his 11th season playing for the team.

He signed what was described as “the longest contact in the club’s history” in January 2021 but will now move on, despite attempts to persuade him otherwise..

Jamie Ritchie has been with Edinburgh Rugby for over a decade. | SNS Group

“We have tried our best to keep Jamie at the club but we must respect his personal decision,” said Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh head coach. “We wish him the very best in this move to Perpignan. He has spent 10 great years at the club. He joined us as a schoolboy and leaves as a proud centurion.

“There is still a lot of rugby to be played until the end of the season and we know Jamie will give his all every time he pulls on the Edinburgh jersey.”

