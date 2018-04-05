Edinburgh confirm signing of South African prop Pierre Schoeman

Have your say

Edinburgh have secured the signing of a second prop this week after finalising a deal to bring in former South Africa Under-20 international Pierre Schoeman.

The 23-year-old loosehead follows Italy tighthead Pietro Ceccarelli in committing himself to the Guinness PRO14 club from the start of next season.

Schoeman has agreed a three-year contract and will join from Pretoria-based Blue Bulls when his current side’s Super Rugby season ends in early August.

Schoeman, who has started all six Super Rugby games this season, said: “I am truly honoured and excited to join Edinburgh. It’s a beautiful city filled with tradition and culture.

“I can’t wait to pursue my dreams and give all my effort, time and attention to Edinburgh and its supporters.

“I am forever grateful to the Bulls and its fans and I thank them for their support over the years.”

The announcement comes a day after it was confirmed that front-row players Kevin Bryce, Neil Cochrane, Elliot Millar-Mills, Matt Shields and Jordan Lay would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Edinburgh have struggled to fill the prop roles this season following injuries to Al Dickinson, Allan Dell, WP Nel and Darryl Marfo and a lengthy suspension for Simon Berghan.

Head coach Richard Cockerill said: “We’re delighted that Pierre will join the club next season. He’s a young, dynamic prop, who has a big future ahead of him.

“Pierre has shown his quality in Super Rugby and we’re excited to see what he’ll bring to what is an already strong Edinburgh front row.”

