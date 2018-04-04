Neil Cochrane among nine more players leaving Edinburgh in the summer

The retiring Neil Cochrane and New Zealander Robbie Fruean are among nine players confirmed to be leaving Edinburgh in the summer.

Brothers Kevin and Glenn Bryce are also on the list along with Welsh winger Jason Harries and former Scotland Under-20s centre Tom Galbraith. Elliot Millar-Mills, Matt Shields and Jordan Lay will also be leaving at the end of the season after recently arriving on short-term deals.

Edinburgh listed 16 players who are departing as Richard Cockerill trims his squad. It had previously emerged that John Hardie, Cornell du Preez, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Duncan Weir, Jason Tovey, Phil Burleigh and Jason Rasolea would be moving on.

Fruean arrived on a two-year deal from Bath last summer but has only played five times. The 29-year-old underwent heart surgery earlier in his career and has been beset by injuries in recent times.

Prop Kevin Bryce recently joined Yorkshire Carnegie on loan while his brother was allowed to link up with the Scotland Sevens squad for the Commonwealth Games.

Cochrane made 72 appearances for Edinburgh in four seasons. He is taking up a job as a buildings surveyor.