Edinburgh close in on Pierre Schoeman deal but no Luke Hamilton move

Edinburgh Rugby are close to finalising the signing of South African prop Pierre Schoeman but talk of a move for Leicester Tigers back-row Luke Hamilton is wide of the mark, according to reports.

Primarily a loosehead, Schoeman - currently with Super Rugby side Bulls - has previously been linked with Sale Sharks and Glasgow Warriors but could now join Richard Cockerill’s side at the end of the current campaign.

While he has played for South Africa Under-20s, Schoeman would be eligible for Scotland as per the five-year residency rule.

Edinburgh have had well-documented problems at prop this year. Allan Dell has been sidelined since October, Al Dickinson hasn’t made a competitive appearance in over 12 months and Darryl Marfo had a four-month injury lay-off.

Scotland international WP Nel and loosehead Rory Sutherland have also had spells out injured while suspension kept Simon Berghan out for six weeks.

In December, Cockerill brought in Matt Shields from Rotherham, and Samoan international prop Jordan Lay, but the latter is expected to join Bristol in the summer.

Talk of a move for Hamilton, however, has been played down, with the BBC reporting that Edinburgh have “no desire and limited budget” to bring in additional back-row players.

Cockerill is instead focusing his efforts on bolstering his props, with Schoeman and one other likely to be added to the squad.

