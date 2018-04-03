Edinburgh sign Italy prop Pietro Ceccarelli on one-year deal

Edinburh Rugby have bolstered their squad for next season with the capture of Italian international prop Pietro Ceccarelli.

The tighthead, capped 11 times by the Azzurri, has penned a one-year deal with Richard Cockerill’s side and will join up with the squad in the summer.

Ceccarelli, 26, is currently with French Top 14 side Oynonnax, where he is team-mates with former Glasgow Warriors Number 8 and Tongan international Viliami Ma’afu.

The Rome-born front-rower made his Test debut for Italy against Ireland in the 2016 Six Nations and faced Scotland in the 34-15 Summer Test loss in Singapore in June 2017.

Speaking to Edinburgh’s website ahead of his move, Ceccarelli said: “I’m extremely happy and honoured to join Edinburgh next season. I’m really excited for this new experience.”

Ceccarelli has PRO14 experience with Zebre, but feels playing for Edinburgh will be very different to turning out for the Parma-based club.

He continued: “The Guinness PRO14 is a competition that I know well, but this new challenge in a different country, with a different rugby culture, will only make me a better rugby player.

“I’m looking forward to giving my all for Edinburgh.”

Cockerill added: “Pietro is a combatable tighthead who’s had experience playing in both the French Top 14 and on the international stage.”

“His arrival next season will only add to our strength and depth in the front-row.”

Ceccarelli began his career at hometown side Lazio Rugby Club, before moving onto La Rochelle, then in the Pro D2, in 2012. A spell with Federal 2 side AS Macon followed, before he returned to Italy where he joined Zebre in 2015.

He played 46 times for Zebre before signing for Oynonnax at the start of the current campaign.