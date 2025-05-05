'Credit in the bank' - why injured Scots trio deserve Lions call

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones could return to action this weekend

All eyes are on Andy Farrell this week as he prepares to name his British & Irish Lions squad to tour Australia and Glasgow Warriors are confident injuries to the key trio of Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones and Zander Fagerson won’t prevent their inclusion.

All three have proven their worth at the highest level over a number of seasons and it would be a major surprise if they were not selected by head coach Farrell on Thursday.

Pete Murchie, Glasgow’s assistant coach, thinks they may even benefit from their enforced lay-off.

Sione Tuipulotu pictured during a Glasgow Warriors training session at Scotstoun on Monday. | SNS Group

Tuipulotu was many observers’ tip to captain the Lions in Australia before a chest injury ruled him out of the Six Nations. Caelan Doris, the Ireland skipper, then leapt ahead of him in the reckoning but the news on Monday that the Leinster back-row forward is to undergo a “procedure” on a shoulder issue sustained against Northampton in the Champions Cup semi-final on Saturday has put his tour participation in doubt.

Jones, meanwhile, has not played since picking up an ankle injury in the final Six Nations match against France. Both Scotland centres are close to a return and could feature this weekend for the Warriors against Benetton in Italy.

Fagerson has been sidelined by a calf problem and may not play against this season for Glasgow but Murchie fully expects him to be fit for the Lions tour. “It's not going to cause any concerns around his Lions selection. He'll be good for that,” said Murchie.

The composite side are due to play Argentina in Dublin on June 20 before flying to Australia where their first game is against Western Force in Perth on June 28. Farrell will name his squad on Thursday at a public event at the O2 arena in London and Murchie is confident Fagerson, Tuipulotu and Jones will be included.

Centre duo close to return

“I'd like to think that they'd all have enough credit in the bank for what they've done over a prolonged period of time and what they've done in the top end of the game very recently,” said the defence coach.

“You could argue that two of them are going to be coming back fresh and at the right time of the year to still get a good run of games behind them.”

Tuipulotu was in the form of his life for both club and country during the first half of the season and had been named Scotland captain for the Six Nations when injury struck. He needed surgery after ripping a pectoral muscle in training and has not played since his try-scoring performance in the win over Racing 92 in the Champions Cup on January 10.

Scott Cummings, left, and Huw Jones, right, feel the force of a tackling drill during Glasgow Warriors training at Scotstoun on Monday. | SNS Group

Jones, his centre partner, was one of Scotland’s stand-out performers in the Six Nations and, along with Blair Kinghorn, was one of two Scots named in the team of the championship. He was his country’s top try-scorer in the tournament with four, including a hat-trick against Italy, and the good news for Glasgow supporters is that he and Tuipulotu are nearing a return.

“They're close,” said Murchie. “With not having a game last week we just need to see what happens in the next couple of days. But they're both close and have been involved in training a lot more.”

The prognosis on Zander Fagerson is not so positive and the chances of the prop playing again for Glasgow this season could hinge on how far they go in the United Rugby Championship. The Warriors have secured their places in the quarter-finals which are scheduled for May 30-31, with the semi-finals and final due to be played over the following two weekends.

Why Scottish voice in Lions coaching team is so important

“He's progressing well, but I think it would be touch and go,” said Murchie. “Depending on how deep you go [in the URC] is a big part of it. Hopefully we're talking that it's as deep as it can be and then obviously your chances go up. So it dictates whether we've got six, seven weeks left or five weeks left.”

Glasgow Warriors' Zander Fagerson has been sidelined by an calf injury. | SNS Group

A number of other Glasgow Warriors players are likely to be on the Lions' radar, with Scott Cummings, Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge and Tom Jordan all in with a shout and the appointment of the Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel to Farrell’s backroom team is likely to be significant in helping push the case for Scottish players, according to Murchie.

“Naturally, if you know a player better, if you work with them for campaign after campaign, you're going to have more of an idea about that guy,” he said. “There's a good mix of coaches there. JD's the only Scottish one, so it's definitely important to have somebody in the room who knows the players really, really well and can give that level of feedback to the other coaches.”

Injury update on Dempsey, Mann, Brown and McKay

Glasgow have two games left of the regular season before the URC play-offs begin and continue to be hampered by a lengthy injury list.

Dempsey, one of those who could come into consideration for Lions selection, has “ramped up his rehab”, said Murchie, but this weekend’s game with Benetton will come too early for him and so too might the match with Leinster in Dublin on May 17 as he works his way back from a hamstring issue.

