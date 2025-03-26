'Pinch yourself moment' - Scotland coach named in British & Irish Lions tour party

Strong Irish presence in Andy Farrell’s backroom team

John Dalziel will fly the flag for Scotland on this summer’s British & Irish Lions tour of Australia after being included in Andy Farrell’s coaching team.

The Scotland forwards coach is one of five assistants - and the only Scot - named by head coach Farrell for the summer trip.

Unsurprisingly, there is a heavy representation from Ireland with Simon Easterby, John Fogarty and Andrew Goodman all part of the coaching staff. England’s Richard Wigglesworth makes up the group which will now begin working towards the summer tour.

Before leaving, the Lions will take on Argentina in Dublin for the 1888 Cup on June 20. They will then head to Australia to play nine matches culminating in a three-Test series against the Wallabies.

For Dalziel, the call-up was a “pinch yourself moment”.

“It’s a huge honour and I am massively thankful for the opportunity,” he said. “It’s a real pinch yourself moment. Even from our first meeting as coaches you could feel the energy in the room and it is hugely exciting to work with these guys.

“To get the chance to also work with players from other unions that you see from afar will be a great challenge. “And what a start we have to the tour with the game against Argentina in Dublin - one of the form teams in the world right now. It will be a huge occasion with the Lions’ very first game in Ireland.”

Dalziel, 48, has been Scotland’s forwards coach since 2020. Prior to that, he held the same role with Glasgow Warriors and is a former head coach of both the Scotland Sevens team and Scotland Under-20. He led the latter to a best-ever finish of fifth at the 2017 World Rugby U20 Championship in Georgia and the squad included current full internationals Darcy Graham, Blair Kinghorn and Matt Fagerson.

Dalziel’s presence on the Lions coaching team will give Scotland an important voice on selection. Farrell will name his squad on May 8 and Dalziel will make the case for a healthy dark blue representation. Eight Scots were included in the 37-strong squad which toured South Africa four years ago which was the biggest Scottish contingent in an initial Lions touring party for 32 years. This year’s quota should exceed that.

“We have our first coaches meeting this week in London and I would imagine the topic of selection will be high on the agenda,” added Dalziel. “The players still have a lot of rugby to be played between now and the final selection so even guys who missed out on the Six Nations through injury could still make a case to go on tour.

“The depth and quality of the players we have in Scotland is really encouraging and I’m optimistic that we’ll be well represented.”

Gregor Townsend and Steve Tandy were both part of the last Lions coach team in 2021 but neither will be involved this year.

David Nucifora, Scotland's consultant performance director, will also be part of the Lions management as 'General Manager, Performance'. Nucifora worked closely with Farrell during his successful stint as Ireland's performance director.

The 2025 Lions coaching team: Richard Wigglesworth, Simon Easterby, Andy Farrell, John Dalziel, Andrew Goodman and John Fogarty. | British & Irish Lions

England No 2 Wigglesworth has been given the nod having overseen their attack since 2023. England had a strong Six Nations, beating France, Scotland, Italy and Wales to finish runners-up to France.

Easterby, Ireland’s interim chief during the Six Nations while Farrell concentrated on the Lions, reunites with his head coach and they are joined by Fogarty and Goodman, Ireland’s scrum and backs coaches, respectively.

“This is a special day for the Lions and our five new assistant coaches who came together yesterday (Tuesday) for the very first time,” Farrell said.

“Putting together a Lions coaching team is an honour and a privilege – and the five phone calls made to this group of coaches reminds you just how special and unique it is.

“This coaching group has versatility and are interchangeable in their skillset, which is a vital asset to have on a Lions tour.