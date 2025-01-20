Scotland's Six Nations blow laid bare as captain Sione Tuipulotu ruled out - surgery and replacement confirmed
Sione Tuipulotu has been ruled out for the entire Guinness Six Nations Championship and Scott Cummings is also likely to miss the tournament in what is a double-blow to Scotland’s preparations.
Tuipulotu, the Scotland captain, suffered a pectoral muscle injury while training with Glasgow Warriors last week. Cummings, meanwhile, fractured his arm during Glasgow’s loss to Harlequins on Saturday night.
In Tuipulotu’s absence, Rory Darge and Finn Russell will take over as co-captains for the Six Nations. The pair performed the role last season and were initially named as vice-captains for this year’s championship.
Tuipulotu’s injury is serious enough to require surgery while Cummings fracture is still being assessed.
No new players have been called into the squad at this stage. Scotland open their campaign against Italy at Murrayfield a week on Saturday, then host Ireland in Edinburgh on February 9 before playing England at Twickenham on February 22, Wales at home on March 8 and France in Paris on March 15.
A statement from Scottish Rugby said: “Sione Tuipulotu will miss the tournament after sustaining a pectoral muscle injury during a training session with Glasgow Warriors last week.
“Sione will undergo surgery this week and is expected to return to action before the end of the season.
“Scott Cummings sustained an arm fracture at the weekend. He is also likely to miss the tournament and will undergo further review to determine when he will be fit to return.
“There will be no additions to the squad at this point.”
