Scotland's Six Nations blow laid bare as captain Sione Tuipulotu ruled out - surgery and replacement confirmed

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean

Chief Rugby Writer

Comment
Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:14 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 12:26 GMT
Skipper will not play in tournament due to pectoral muscle injury

Sione Tuipulotu has been ruled out for the entire Guinness Six Nations Championship and Scott Cummings is also likely to miss the tournament in what is a double-blow to Scotland’s preparations.

Tuipulotu, the Scotland captain, suffered a pectoral muscle injury while training with Glasgow Warriors last week. Cummings, meanwhile, fractured his arm during Glasgow’s loss to Harlequins on Saturday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Tuipulotu’s absence, Rory Darge and Finn Russell will take over as co-captains for the Six Nations. The pair performed the role last season and were initially named as vice-captains for this year’s championship.

Sione Tuipulotu has been ruled out of the Six Nations due to injury.Sione Tuipulotu has been ruled out of the Six Nations due to injury.
Sione Tuipulotu has been ruled out of the Six Nations due to injury. | SNS Group

Tuipulotu’s injury is serious enough to require surgery while Cummings fracture is still being assessed.

No new players have been called into the squad at this stage. Scotland open their campaign against Italy at Murrayfield a week on Saturday, then host Ireland in Edinburgh on February 9 before playing England at Twickenham on February 22, Wales at home on March 8 and France in Paris on March 15.

A statement from Scottish Rugby said: “Sione Tuipulotu will miss the tournament after sustaining a pectoral muscle injury during a training session with Glasgow Warriors last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sione will undergo surgery this week and is expected to return to action before the end of the season.

Rory Darge comes in as a co-captain.Rory Darge comes in as a co-captain.
Rory Darge comes in as a co-captain. | SNS Group

“Scott Cummings sustained an arm fracture at the weekend. He is also likely to miss the tournament and will undergo further review to determine when he will be fit to return.

“There will be no additions to the squad at this point.”

Related topics:Scottish Rugby
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice