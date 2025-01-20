Skipper will not play in tournament due to pectoral muscle injury

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sione Tuipulotu has been ruled out for the entire Guinness Six Nations Championship and Scott Cummings is also likely to miss the tournament in what is a double-blow to Scotland’s preparations.

Tuipulotu, the Scotland captain, suffered a pectoral muscle injury while training with Glasgow Warriors last week. Cummings, meanwhile, fractured his arm during Glasgow’s loss to Harlequins on Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Tuipulotu’s absence, Rory Darge and Finn Russell will take over as co-captains for the Six Nations. The pair performed the role last season and were initially named as vice-captains for this year’s championship.

Sione Tuipulotu has been ruled out of the Six Nations due to injury. | SNS Group

Tuipulotu’s injury is serious enough to require surgery while Cummings fracture is still being assessed.

No new players have been called into the squad at this stage. Scotland open their campaign against Italy at Murrayfield a week on Saturday, then host Ireland in Edinburgh on February 9 before playing England at Twickenham on February 22, Wales at home on March 8 and France in Paris on March 15.

A statement from Scottish Rugby said: “Sione Tuipulotu will miss the tournament after sustaining a pectoral muscle injury during a training session with Glasgow Warriors last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sione will undergo surgery this week and is expected to return to action before the end of the season.

Rory Darge comes in as a co-captain. | SNS Group

“Scott Cummings sustained an arm fracture at the weekend. He is also likely to miss the tournament and will undergo further review to determine when he will be fit to return.