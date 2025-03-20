Each team represented in all-star XV

Two Scotland players have made it into the Six Nations team of the tournament as voted by fans.

Blair Kinghorn claims the full-back jersey after smashing the championship record for metres gained (580), surpassing Mike Brown’s 2014 tally. Kinghorn also topped the charts for line breaks (nine) and offloads (13), underlining the all-round brilliance which has earned the Toulouse man a nomination for player of the tournament.

The only other Scot to make the cut is Huw Jones at number 13. The Glasgow Warriors centre excelled in attack, scoring four tries, including a hat-trick against Italy, making 52 carries and hitting 65 attacking rucks – all highs for a centre.

Scotland's Blair Kinghorn (left) and Huw Jones are included in the Six Nations team of the championship.

Each Six Nations team is represented with England taking the most spots with five, one more than title winners France, while Ireland match Scotland's tally of two. Wales and Italy have one player each.

England's quintent include Fin Smith at fly-half, who topped the place-kicking charts with an 88 per cent success rate (14/16), and winger Tommy Freeman, who became just the third player to score in every round.

Maro Itoje, Tom Curry and Will Stuart make up the English contingent.

France captain Antoine Dupont claims the scrum-half jersey despite playing just 237 minutes after suffering an ACL injury in the victory over Ireland. His nine try involvements was the joint-second most in a single Six Nations.

Winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey made history with eight tries, breaking Jacob Stockdale’s record (seven, 2018) to take his place alongside French compatriots, lock Mickaël Guillard and number eight Grégory Alldritt.

Ireland's Andrew Porter is selected at loosehead prop after hitting 99 attacking rucks – at least 22 more than any other player in his position – joined in the front row by countryman Dan Sheehan.

Jac Morgan may have picked up a wooden spoon with Wales but he made more tackles than any other player (88), setting a new record for his country in a single Six Nations campaign.

Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello also earned his spot with six turnovers and nine dominant tackles – the most by any back – while also leading all centres in defenders beaten (20).