While football and basketball have made the stars of their sport multi-millionaires, few compare to the wealth seen by some of boxing's biggest legends.

With each fight capable of seeing the individual rake in millions upon millions, big name boxing talents are quite literally some of the richest men on earth.

But who is the richest boxer of all time? Here are the top 10 richest boxing stars ever in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Floyd Mayweather Could it really have been any other than "Money"? The former champion has a reported net worth of $400 million. Photo Sales

2 . George Foreman With some of his fortune actually coming from the world famous grill, the former American heavyweight has a reported net worth of $300 million. Photo Sales

3 . Saul Canelo Álvarez The Mexican boxer is one of the richest fighters on the entire planet with a reported net worth of $250 million. Photo Sales