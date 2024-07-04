Novak Djokovic is by some distance the richest player at Wimbledon this year, with career prize winnings of $182,494,969.
And with wealthy players such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal no longer in the frame, there are some lesser-known entries in this year’s rankings.
Here are the 10 players at this year’s Wimbledon with the biggest career earnings to date.
1. Novak Djokovic
Topping our list is seven-time Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic. Since turning pro 2003 the Serbian star has earned a cool $182,494,969 in prize money. He's been ranked world number one for a record 427 weeks and has won an incredible 24 Grand Slams - more than any other player. It might just be 25 in a couple of weeks. | Getty Images
2. Andy Murray
One of Scotland's all-time richest sporting stars, Sir Andy Murray has won prize money totalling $64,677,584. Ranked world number one for a total of 41 weeks, he has won three grand slam titles, including two memorable Wimbledon wins, and two Olympic gold medals. He's not playing in the singles at this year's tournament, but will be taking part in the men's doubles and mixed doubles in what will be his last Wimbledon before retiring. | Getty Images
3. Alexander Zverev
German's Alexander Zverev has won 22 ATP Tour titles in singles and has been runner-up at two majors - the 2020 US Open and 2024 French Open. Despite having never won a Grand Slam he's still won an impressive $43,315,987. | Getty Images
4. Daniil Medvedev
Russian player Daniil Medvedev is a former world number one who has won 20 ATP Tour singles titles, including the 2021 US Open and 2020 ATP Finals. He's won $41,047,137 in prize money. | Getty Images