2 . Andy Murray

One of Scotland's all-time richest sporting stars, Sir Andy Murray has won prize money totalling $64,677,584. Ranked world number one for a total of 41 weeks, he has won three grand slam titles, including two memorable Wimbledon wins, and two Olympic gold medals. He's not playing in the singles at this year's tournament, but will be taking part in the men's doubles and mixed doubles in what will be his last Wimbledon before retiring. | Getty Images