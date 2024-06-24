Wimbledon defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova. | Getty Images

The world’s best tennis players are set to slug it out in London during the first two weeks of July.

Officially known as simply ‘The Championships’, Wimbledon is the world’s oldest tennis tournament, dating back to 1877.

Played on grass at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, this year’s tournament is the 137th time it has taken place (and the 130th time the ladies’ singles has been played).

Last year saw Carlos Alcaraz take the men’s singles title, and Markéta Vondroušová triumph in the women’s singles championship.

They’ll be back to defend their titles, along with Novak Djokovic, who will be looking to add a record 25th grand slam trophy to his groaning mantelpiece.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s tournament.

When is Wimbledon 2024?

This year’s Wimbledon runs from July 1-14.

The men’s singles final takes place on Sunday, July 14, with the women’s final taking place the day before.

When will the draw for Wimbledon be made?

The draw for the men’s and women’s singles for Wimbledon 2024 will be made on Friday, June 28 at 10am.

Qualifying for the tournament is currently underway and will be completed the week before the draw.

Can I watch Wimbledon on television?

As ever, full coverage of the tournament will be provided by the BBC with live broadcasts, roundup evening shows, and all the action available on the BBC iPlayer.

What tournaments are included in Wimbledon 2024?

Alongside the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles tournaments, Wimbledon also includes competitions for boys' (under 18 – singles and doubles, under 14 – singles), girls' (under 18 – singles and doubles, under 14 – singles), singles & doubles events for men's and women's wheelchair tennis players, gentlemen's and ladies' invitational doubles competitions and a mixed invitational doubles.

Will Andy Murray be playing at Wimbledon 2024?

It’s recently been reported that Andy Murray will be forced to pull-out of this year’s Wimbledon, where he was due to play in the singles and partner brother Jamie Murray in the doubles, due to undergoing surgery on a spinal cyst.

It followed the Scot being recently forced to retire from his second round game at the Queen’s tournament.

But, while the participation of the two-times champion is in doubt, no final decision has yet been made by Murray and his team - so we may still see him in action at SW19.

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2024?

This year will see the women’s and men’s singles winner receive a huge cheque for a cool £2.7 million.

The winners of the men’s doubles and women’s doubles will get £650,000 to share between them.

Meanwhile the mixed doubles champions will get £130,000 to split.

In the singles, the beaten finalist gets £1,400,000, the semi-finalists £715,000, quarter-finalists £375,000, round of 16 losers £226,000, round of 32 losers £143,000, round of 64 losers £93,000, and round of 128 losers £60,000

What trophy does the men’s singles champion get?

The Gentlemen's Singles Trophy was first presented by the All England Club in 1887, having cost the grand sum of 100 guineas. It is made of silver gilt, stands 18 inches high and has a diameter of 7.5 inches. The inscription on the Cup reads: "The All England Lawn Tennis Club Single Handed Championship of the World". The men’s singles winner will also receive a three-quarter size replica of the Cup bearing the names of all past Champions.

What trophy does the women’s singles champion get?

The Ladies' Singles Trophy is a silver salver, sometimes referred to as the Rosewater Dish or Venus Rosewater Dish, which was first presented in 1886. It is made of sterling silver, partly gilded, is 18.75 inches in diameter, and is decorated with mythological figures, the central figure being Temperance, seated on a chest with a lamp in her right hand and a jug in her left, with various attributes such as a sickle, fork and caduceus around her.

What’s the full schedule for the singles titles at Wimbledon 2024?

Here when matches will be played - weather willing.