Jacob Fearnley at Wimbledon: Djokovic match time, prize money, background and Scot's world ranking
Wimbledon has a new star after Scottish wild card Jacob Fearnley coasted through the first round of his maiden Grand Slam tournament with a straight-sets win over Alejandro Moro Canas.
It’s now earned him a match on centre court against arguably the greatest man to ever play the game - Novak Djokovic.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Who is Jacob Fearnley?
Jacob Fearnley, from Edinburgh, is a professional tennis player who recently finished a five-year stint playing American college tennis for Texas Christian University.
He won his first singles ATP Challenger title after qualifying for the 2024 Nottingham Open, beating fellow-Brit Charles Broom in the final. It places him in rarified company, being only the fourth Brit to win the title after Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Greg Rusedski.
His previous career high was winning an ATP Challenger doubles title at the 2023 Nottingham Open with Johannus Monday.
What is Jacob Fearnley’s world ranking?
As recently as May Fearnley was ranked outside the world’s top 500, but rose to 271 after his Nottingham win. His first round win at Wimbledon saw him reach a career-high ranking of 225.
When does Jacob Fearnley next play?
Jacob Fearnley’s second round match will be against world number two and seven-times Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic on Centre Court on Thursday, July 4, with the action starting at 1.30pm.
Can I watch Jacob Fearnley’s match on television?
Jacob Fearnley’s second round match against Novak Djokovic will be broadcast live on the BBC and on the BBC iPlayer.
Who would Jacob Fearnley play next?
If Jacob Fearnley beats Novak Djokovic he will go on to play in the third round against the winner of the match between Thomas Etcheverry and Alexei Popyrin.
How much prize money will Jacob Fearnley win for his Wimbledon run?
Jacob Fearnley has guaranteed himself a £93,000 payday just by reaching the secind round - win or lose. If he could pull off one of tennis’ biggest shocks and beat Djokovic, that cheque would increase to a cool £143,000.
