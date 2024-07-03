Andy Murray handed surprise Wimbledon wild card as new event added to farewell appearance

Former men’s champion to appear alongside fellow Brit in mixed doubles

Andy Murray play mixed doubles at Wimbledon with Emma Raducanu in a surprise addition to his final appearance at the All England Club.

The pair have been granted a wild card, with Murray looking to maximise his opportunities in what will be his farewell tournament at SW19 ahead of his planned retirement following the summer Olympics.

Murray famously played mixed doubles with Serena Williams in 2019, with the pair making it to the third round. It will be a grand slam debut in doubles for Raducanu, whose only tour-level doubles match came in Washington two years ago.

Andy Murray will play mixed doubles at Wimbledon alongside Emma Raducanu. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old did float the idea of teaming up with Murray two years ago, though, telling BBC Breakfast: “We haven’t actually spoken about it but it’s something we feel we both want to do.”

They have appeared across the net from each other back in the summer of 2020, when a Battle of the Brits event was staged at the National Tennis Centre during the Covid-related hiatus.

Murray made a reluctant decision to pull out of singles at Wimbledon on Tuesday morning having run out of time in his bid to recover from back surgery.

He is set to play his first men’s doubles match alongside brother Jamie on Thursday, with the opening round of the mixed held on Friday and Saturday.

Asked following her first-round win on Monday about Murray’s influence on her, Raducanu said: “I think the biggest advice is just how he’s always taken care of his operations, how he manages his people.

“I haven’t really spoken to him so much. I think for me it’s just watching him operate day to day, watching him be absolutely on it with everything. Even in practice now, he’s so on it to the minute.