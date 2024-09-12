Could you be ambling into Centre Court at Wimbledon next year? | Getty Images

It’s one of the biggest sporting events of the summer - and if you want to be there next year you’ll need to be organised,

Summer may only just be over but thoughts are already turning to bagging the most popular tickets for 2025.

Oasis may have grabbed the headlines recently with their string of reunion gigs, but some sporting occasions aren’t far behind when it comes to demand for tickets.

One of the most popular is Wimbledon, with a daily capacity of just 43,000 meaning that far more people want to go than can be catered for.

Last year’s tournament was a memorable one - with Scotland’s Andy Murray making his swansong, Carlos Alcaraz successfully defending his men’s singles title by beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets, and Barbora Krejčiková taking her first women’s singles title.

If you want to be at the 138th championships next July you’ll need to get organised.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Wimbledon public ballot open?

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has now opened the Wimbledon Public Ballot which will close at 11.59pm on Monday, September 16. It doesn’t matter how early or late you enter the ballot - you’ll still have the same chance of getting tickets.

How does the Wimbledon public ballot work?

It really couldn’t be simpler to enter the Wimbledon Public Ballot. Just pop onto the Wimbledon website here, register for a free myWimbledon account, enter your details and submit the form. You’ll then get an email confirming you have successfully been entered into the ballot which allocates tickets on an entirely random basis.

It’s then just a case of sitting tight and keeping your fingers crossed, with the organisers explaining: “The ballot is intended to be the fairest way of obtaining tickets to the championships, but please be aware that entry into the Wimbledon Public Ballot does not automatically entitle applicants to tickets, but to a place in the draw.”

How many tickets can I apply for in the Wimbledon Public Ballot?

There is a strict limit of two tickets per ballot application, and only one application per household (NOT per person within that household) will be accepted.

Of course that means that you can still get together with a friend from another household to double your chances of success.

Can I request a particular day or court in the Wimbledon Public Ballot?

The Wimbledon website states: “It is not possible to request tickets for specific days or courts, as the day and court offered are chosen randomly by a computerised selection process.”

So, you could be offered any court for any date. At least you’ll know well in advance what date to keep clear next summer.

When will I find out if I’ve been successful in the Wimbledon Public Ballot?

It’s expected that balloters will find out if they have been successful by November this year. Organisers estimate that around one-in-ten will be offered tickets.

Do I have to buy the tickets I’m offered from the Wimbledon Public Ballot?

If you change your mind between entering the ballot and being offered the tickets you are under no obligation to buy them. You do, however, have a limited time to purchase them and have to pay in full or the tickets will be released.

Can I resell tickets I get through the Wimbledon Public Ballot?

Tickets for Wimbledon cannot be sold on. The names of the ticketholders must be supplied in advance and you can only gain entry by showing a photo ID matching the name on the ticket.

You can, however, sell the tickets back to Wimbledon for face value so they can be offered to other tennis fans.

How much are tickets for Wimbledon?

The amount you’ll have to play for Wimbledon ticket, should you be lucky enough to be selected in the ballot, will depend on the day and court you are offered seats for.

Centre Court tickets range from £75 for seats at the back for the first day, to £315 for prime seats for the Men’s Singles Final.

Court 1 seats range in price from £40 to £180, while a spot in Court 2 will set you back anything from £55 to £100.

You can see all the prices here.

Are there other ways to secure Wimbledon 2025 tickets?

Aside from the public ballot there are a few ways to get tickets for Wimbledon.

If you are a member of a tennis club you may be able to access an allocation set aside for amateur players.

For those with deep pockets, hospitality packages are currently available with a luxury fining experience and courtside seats included. They start at an eye-watering £1,075 (plus VAT) and are available here.

