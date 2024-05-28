Tennis players are amongst the wealthiest sports people on the planet - a single Wimbledon title earns you a hefty £2.35 million.
It’s also one of the few sports to offer similar fiscal rewards to both male and female players - with all the major titles now offering equal money (although Wimbledon didn’t until 2007, decades after the US Open in 1973).
Add in money-spinning advertising and sponsorship deals, personal appearances and shrewd investments, and these aces can become fabulously wealthy.
Here are the top 11 richest tennis stars in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
1. Roger Federer
Swiss star Roger Federer is the richest tennis player in history, with an estimated fortune of $550 million. Now retired, he won 20 majors in a career that saw him top the word ranking for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks. Uniqlo reportedly paid Federer around $30 million a year to use their tennis apparel. | Getty Images
2. Serena Williams
In second place, with a fortune of around $300 million, is American Serena Williams. The greatest female player of all time, she won 23 major tournaments and is the only player in history to complete a career Golden Slam (winning all four majors and the Olympic gold medal) in both singles and doubles. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Novak Djokovic
Since turning pro 2003 Serbian Novak Djokovic has earned a cool $240 million in prize money and sponsorship. He's been ranked world number one for a record 427 weeks and has won an incredible 24 Grand Slams - more than any other player. | Getty Images
4. Rafael Nadal
Spain's Rafael Nadal has an estimated fortune of $220 million. Second only to Djokovic when it comes to Grand Slam titles, he's won 22 major titles, including a record 14 French Open trophies. He won an amazing 81 consecutive matches on clay - another record in the open era. | Getty Images