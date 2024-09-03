Easyjet has released seats for holidays in summer 2025

Budget airline EasyJet has released seats on flights for the 2025 summer holidays, including many routes from Scotland.

The cheapest seats have been released gradually on Tuesday morning from 8am through the airline’s Big Seat Release - and here is where you can fly from and to for next year’s European breaks.

Which Scottish airports have flights been released for by EasyJet ?

Seats from Edinburgh and Glasgow are available to various European destinations.

Inverness airport only has domestic EasyJet flights, while Aberdeen also boasts a route to Geneva in Switzerland, although that is not yet available to book for next summer.

Scottish airline Loganair is also holding a September sale, where passengers can get 15 per cent off over one million selected seats on its routes.

How many flights have been released by EasyJet?

It was expected 33.3 million summer 2025 seats would be available across 185,000 easyJet flights as part of the sale, including over 17.8m UK seats.

Flights from Edinburgh which are bookable for next summer include routes to Venice, Nice, Madrid and Naples, while Glasgow routes include Faro, Split, Bordeaux and Malaga.

Some seats became available around 8am, or before on the company’s app.

EasyJet sets its prices according to demand - akin to the dynamic pricing faced by fans hoping to grab a ticket for the Oasis tour - so, the cost of a ticket will rise as more people book flights.

EasyJet has released seats for next summer. | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

What prices do EasyJet flights start from for next summer?

Edinburgh to Venice return flights start at £67.45 return, while travellers can snap up a trip to Madrid for £97.98 return. Those looking for a break in Naples, can visit for £98.45 return.

From Glasgow, flights to Malaga are £42.99 one way and Kos from £43.99 one way.

What has EasyJet said about the sale?

EasyJet said: “Make the winter months fly by with a summer plan plotted into the calendar. Whether you travel for the local delicacies, the city sights, the pristine beaches or that third trip to the all-inclusive buffet, we have over 150 destinations for you to explore.”

EasyJet recently launched a new cabin crew recruitment drive aimed at the over-50s and people wanting to change their mind about retirement.