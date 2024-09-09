Scottish sporting stars Andy Murray and Bob MacIntyre teaming up at Wentworth
Andy Murray is teaming up with Bob MacIntyre in next week’s BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth Club.
It was announced last week that three-time tennis Grand Slam winner Murray, who retired following the Olympics in Paris in the summer, was set to make his debut in the star-studded celebrity event next Wednesday.
Organisers have now confirmed that he’ll be in the same group as fellow Scot MacIntyre, who will be teeing up at the Surrey venue as the Genesis Scottish Open champion following his memorable win on home soil at The Renaissance Club in July.
“Andy is a hero to so many people in Scotland – and across the world – and it’s pretty exciting to be playing alongside him in his BMW PGA Championship debut,” admitted MacIntyre.
“He’s been absolutely dedicated to tennis during his incredible career, but it looks like he’s been playing plenty of golf since his retirement, so I’m looking forward to seeing if all that practice has paid off!”
Murray will be joining the likes of retired football star Gareth Bale and Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who returns for a third appearance alongside his twin siblings Harry and Sam, in teeing it up on the West Course at Wentworth.
Pros in the field also include MacIntyre’s Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nicolai Højgaard, Justin Rose, and Sepp Straka.
MacIntyre is also set to team up with his dad Dougie in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship team event at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns later in the year.
