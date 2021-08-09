Team GB have performed outstandingly during the Tokyo Olympics 2020, securing a plethora of bronze, silver and gold medals at the Summer Games.

The postponed worldwide sporting event drew to a close on Sunday (8 August) with the traditional closing ceremony, minus the spectators due to the Covid pandemic.

Team GB’s most successful female athlete, cyclist Laura Kenny, was picked to carry the British flag during the upbeat ceremony.

Team GB have triumphed in scooping up gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (Composite: Mark Hall/JPI Media)

So, who won the Olympics 2020?

Find out using our special live medal table.

How does the medal table work?

Team GB continue to impress by securing gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2020 Olympics (Composite: Mark Hall/JPI Media)

JPI Media’s official medal table automatically updates approximately every ten minutes.

As is traditional, it is ranked by highest number of gold medals won by each country, not overall medal totals.

The table also shows the breakdown of silver and bronze medals secured, which are used as tiebreakers if two countries have the same gold medal count.

You can hover over the bar chart to see how many medals each team has won.

In 2016, the US led the table with 46 golds, while Great Britain finished second on 27 and China were third with 26.

Japan, the host country at the 2020 Games, came sixth in the medal table that year with 12 golds.

They were targeting 30 golds at this year’s Games pre-pandemic, but the Olympic committee revised this statement and said it no longer had a target.

The USA topped this year’s medal table with a total of 113 medals and 39 golds. They were followed by China, with 38 golds, and Japan, with 27 golds.

Team GB finished fourth, above the Russian Olympic Committee.

What were the results for Team GB?

Britain managed to match their medal total from London 2012 on the last day of this year’s Games, securing 65 medals in total.

But there were large shoes to fill for this year’s cohort of Olympians since Team GB finished second in the standings in Rio at the last Games in 2016.

This year, the team, made up of 376 athletes, were aiming for another top-five spot and UK Sport had set a medal target range of between 45 and 70 medals.

The United States usually top the medal table, having done so at 17 of the 27 Olympics they have competed at.

Meanwhile, Team GB have only ever managed to take the top spot once at the London Games in 1908.

Their worst result ever came in Atlanta in 1996 when they secured just one gold medal and finished 36th overall.

Thankfully, Team GB have gone from strength to strength since that fateful Games.

As well as the success of second in Rio, Great Britain came third in the standings at the home Olympics at London 2012, with a whopping 29 golds.

Top data and technology firm Gracenote had forecasted that Team GB would finish fifth in this year’s medal table, but they ended up surpassing this prediction in Tokyo and finishing fourth.

They claimed 22 golds, 21 silvers and 22 bronze medals at the Summer Games – 65 medals in total.