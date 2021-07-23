Tokyo 2020 Olympics: 12 Scots in Team GB to keep an eye on

From athletic to rowing to shooting, there are more than 50 Scots hoping to make a name for themselves at the Games of the XXXII Olympiad.
We’ve picked out 12 including Andy Murray, Jemma Reekie, Duncan Scott and Seonaid McIntosh who we think you should keep an eye on as the Games get under way.
1. Polly Swann - rowing
An Olympic silver medallist as part of the women’s eight in Rio before returning to the University of Edinburgh to complete her medical degree. Balanced her training for Tokyo with working for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic as an interim foundation year doctor
2. Kathleen Dawson - swimming
Will target the 100m in Tokyo and aim to become the first British female swimmer to win an Olympic medal since 1960. Kirkcaldy-born swimmer had to battle back from a serious knee injury in 2018 and is now aiming to be the first Scottish woman to win an Olympic swimming medal in almost 70 years
3. Jemma Reekie - athletics
One of the stars of Scottish Athletics’ “Tokyo 12”, Reekie will run the 800m. Recently set a new PB, clocking 1min 56.96sec at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco where she was edged into second place by Laura Muir. It was, nevertheless, the third-fastest 800m time by British woman.
4. Callum Hawkins - marathon
British all-time number three marathon runner behind Mo Farah and Steve Jones, Hawkins’ dramatic collapse near the finishing line at the 2018 Commonwealth Games made headlines around the world. Ninth at Rio, Hawkins finished fourth at the World Championships in 2017 and 2019. Men’s marathon will bring the curtain down on the Tokyo Games on August 8.
