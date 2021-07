Fans across the world always excitedly look forward to watching the athletics events at each Olympic Games.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 are preparing to host the track and field competitions on Friday (30 July), after a tremendous start for Team GB in terms of medals won so far.

The iconic athletics events stir up much excitement and anticipation, although this year the atmosphere in the stadium will be less electric due to the absence of thousands of spectators in the wake of Covid restrictions.

Athletics legends Usain Bolt and Jess Ennis-Hill are no longer competing in the Olympics but there will be plenty of rising Team GB stars to look out for at the Tokyo Games 2020 (Getty Images)

From 100m sprints to hurdles to triple jump, there’s something for everyone when the athletics begin.

Here’s the full Tokyo 2020 athletics schedule and how you can watch in the UK.

When does athletics start in the Olympics?

The athletics events kick off on Friday 30 July.

Fans will be treated to a whole 10 days of track and field competitions, with the events running until Sunday 8 August.

There are 48 medals up for grabs across the men’s and women’s athletics events, with medal finals taking place throughout each of the days.

The men’s 100m finals take place on Sunday 1 August, while the women’s 100m finals begin on Saturday 31 July. Both events kick off at 1:50pm in the UK.

Who is competing in athletics from Team GB?

While Jess Ennis-Hill and Mo Farah are no longer competing in the Olympics, there’s some Team GB stars to watch out for this year, including Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Twelve Scots of the 55 taking part in the Games are in the athletics team, featuring Eilish McColgan, Jenna Reekie, Beth Dobbin and Callum Hawkins.

Andre De Grasse, Noah Lyles and Sydney McLaughlin are also rising sensations to keep an eye on during the Summer Games.

What is the athletics schedule?

100m Women: Heats (30 Jul morning), Finals (31 Jul evening) Men: Prelims (31 Jul morning), Heats (31 Jul evening), Finals (1 Aug evening) 200m Women: Heats (2 Jul evening), Finals (3 Aug evening) Men: Heats (3 Aug morning), Finals (4 Aug evening) 400m Women: Heats (3 Aug morning), Finals (6 Aug evening) Men: Heats (1 Aug morning), Finals (5 Aug evening) 800m Women: Heats (31 Jul morning), Finals (3 Aug evening) Men: Heats (31 Jul morning), Finals (4 Aug evening) 1500m Women: Heats (2 Aug morning), Finals (6 Aug evening) Men: Heats (3 Aug morning), Finals (7 Aug evening) 5000m Women: Heats (30 Jul evening), Finals (2 Aug evening) Men: Heats (3 Aug evening), Finals (6 Aug evening) 10,000m Women: 7 Aug evening Men: 30 Jul evening 110m hurdles Women: Heats (31 Jul morning), Finals (2 Aug morning) Men: Heats (3 Jul evening), Finals (5 Aug morning) 400m hurdles Women: Heats (31 Jul morning), Finals (4 Aug morning) Men: Heats (30 Jul morning), Finals (3 Aug morning) Steeplechase Women: Heats (1 Aug morning), Finals (4 Aug evening) Men: Heats (30 Jul evening), Finals (2 Aug evening) 4x100m relay Women: Heats (5 Aug morning), Finals (6 Aug evening) Men: Heats (5 Aug morning), Finals (6 Aug evening) 4x400m relay Women: Heats (5 Aug evening), Finals (7 Aug evening) Men: Heats (6 Aug evening), Finals (7 Aug evening) Mixed: Heats (30 Jul evening), Finals (31 Jul evening) Marathon Women: 7 Aug morning Men: 8 Aug morning 20km walk Women: 6 Aug evening Men: 5 Aug evening 50km walk Men: 6 Aug morning Long jump Women: Qualifying (1 Aug morning), Finals (3 Aug morning) Men: Qualifying (31 Jul evening), Finals (2 Aug morning) Triple jump Women: Qualifying (30 Jul evening), Finals (1 Aug evening) Men: Qualifying (3 Aug morning), Finals (5 Aug morning) High jump Women: Qualifying (5 Aug morning), Finals (7 Aug evening) Men: Qualifying (30 Jul morning), Finals (1 Aug evening) Pole vault Women: Qualifying (2 Aug evening), Finals (5 Aug evening) Men: Qualifying (31 Jul morning), Finals (3 Aug evening) Shot put Women: Qualifying (30 Jul evening), Finals (1 Aug morning) Men: Qualifying (3 Aug evening), Finals (5 Aug morning) Discus Women: Qualifying (31 Jul morning), Finals (2 Aug evening) Men: Qualifying (30 Jul morning), Finals (31 Jul evening) Javelin Women: Qualifying (4 Aug morning), Finals (6 Aug evening) Men: Qualifying (4 Aug morning), Finals (7 Aug evening) Hammer Women: Qualifying (1 Aug morning), Finals (3 Aug evening) Men: Qualifying (2 Aug morning), Finals (4 Aug evening) Heptathlon Women: 4-5 Aug Decathlon Men: 4-5 Aug

How can I watch the athletics at the Olympics in the UK?

The Games are available to watch live in the UK via BBC One every day.

Coverage starts on the channel at midnight and runs to about 9pm.

And if you miss any of the action, BBC Two is showing a daily highlights show from 9-10pm.

There are also options to stream events not showing live on BBC One via BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

The Games in their full glory will also be shown on Eurosport, as well as on online streaming platforms Eurosport Player and Discovery+.