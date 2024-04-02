The NBA is one of the most heavily supported and wealthiest in the world, with a number of players already full blown millionaires.

The American basketball league has arguably created some of the best athlete's ever known, such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James but how many of them would make the top 10 list for the richest NBA players ever?

With endorsements, Nike deals and huge salaries during their career, it is possible to become a billionaire if you're an NBA star.

Here are the top 10 richest NBA players of all time, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Michael Jordan - $2.6 billion Of course, Air Jordan is the number one richest NBA star in the world - and one of the richest people in the world with a reported net worth of $2.6 billion. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

2 . Magic Johnson - $800 million A five time NBA champion with the LA Lakers, he is also now a founding member of Guggenheim Baseball Management, managing entity of the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers, and also partly owns the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, the MLS' Los Angeles FC, and the NFL's Washington Commanders. He has a reported net worth of $800 million - second only to MJ.

3 . LeBron James - $700 million The richest NBA star still playing is the evergreen LA Lakers man with a reported net worth of $700 million. Photo: Getty Images