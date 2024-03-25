Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. Cr. JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Image

NBA legend Michael Jordan is known to many as the greatest athlete of all time due to his iconic status in basketball, his countless trophies and accolades.

As it so often can be, Jordan's incredible strength of talent and hard work saw him gain incredible wealth in his bank balance too and he is now thought to be one the richest men on the planet due to his numerous partnership, former NBA salary and business ventures.

Here is why Michael Jordan is one of the richest and most celebrated athletes in sporting history.

What does Michael Jordan own, how is Michael Jordan so rich

While there's no doubting his fortune is born from his hard work and unquestionable athletic ability on the court, the American superstar does have several successful businesses which have seen him gain further fortune.

Of course, the most obvious is his partnership with Nike on the brand title after his NBA nickname 'Air Jordan'. Jordan’s net worth is made up of his NBA salary from his time as a player alongside lucrative partnership deals with companies such as Nike, Gatorade, and Hanes.

According to Forbes, Jordan has earned $1.8 billion from those lucrative partnerships. There are also loyalties royalties gained from his Jordan Brand.

Jordan has further wealth after reportedly selling his stake in NBA team Charlotte Hornets in late 2023. The deal was worth an estimated $3 billion, according to ESPN.

How many championships did Michael Jordan win

Jordan is the most decorated NBA player of all time, without a shadow of a doubt.

During his time with the Chicago Bulls, he was a six time NBA champion and was named as the Finals MVP in each championship win. He was also named NBA Most Valuable Player in 1988, 1991, 1992, 1996 and 1998 and a 14 time NBA All-Star. He was NBA Rookie of the Year in his debut season of 1985 and a 10 times NBA scoring champion.

Other accolades include: NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion in both 1987 and 1988, three times AP Athlete of the Year, Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year 1991 and Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 alongside many more.

His NBA record reads: Total points: 32,292 (30.1 average per game), rebounds 6,672 (6.2 average per game), assists 5,633 (5.3 average per game).

How much did Michael Jordan earn in the NBA

Jordan spent a total of 15 years in the NBA, playing for Chicago Bulls mainly before moving to Washington Wizards in his final years as a professional basketball player. He did retire in 1993, going on to play baseball for a short period, but returned to the NBA in 1995. He retired in 2003.

According to Forbes, Jordan’s total career earnings from his time in the NBA is $90 million.

Michael Jordan net worth

The NBA legend has a reported net worth of net worth of $3 billion (equal to 2,378,196,000.00 in GBP) according to Forbes, while CelebrityNetWorth rate his net worth at $2.6 billion (equal to 2,061,103.20 in GBP). So MJ's unbeatable basketball talent has saw him become a billionaire, even years after his retirement.