Maria Lyle, Aled Davies and Andrew Mullen are among the athletes competing for the UK at the Paralympics in 2021 (Images courtesy of ParalympicsGB)

The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 drew to a close on Sunday 8 August, as the Closing Ceremony paid tribute to a summer Olympic Games like no other.

Team GB left Tokyo with 65 medals in the bag – just two medals shy of its medal-winning record set at Rio 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the summer of sport is by no means over, as fans of the international championships can look forward to the Paralympic Games starting later this month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 and what we can expect.

When do the Paralympics start?

Traditionally held three weeks after the end of an Olympic Games, the Tokyo Paralympic Games will begin on Tuesday 24 August.

The Paralympic Games will last for ten days, with all the international sports action in the heart of Japan coming to an end on 5 September.

More than 300 hours of the Tokyo Paralympics, including its Opening Ceremony on 24 August, are set to be broadcast on Channel Four.

This will be the 16th summer Paralympic Games since they first officially began in 1960, with the Paralympic movement having been born in the UK at the London Olympic games in 1948.

What are the Paralympic Games?

Known as the International Stoke Mandeville Games until they were established as the Paralympic Games in 1960, the games first began in 1948 as Dr Ludwig Guttman arranged for the first ever competition for wheelchair athletes to be held at the start of the London Olympics on 29 June 1948.

Athletes included World War II veterans with spinal injuries who had become involved in sports as a form of rehabilitation at Stoke Mandeville Hospital’s spinal injury centre opened by Dr Guttman at the request of the British government in 1944.

With 16 injured servicemen and women taking part in archery that day, the first Paralympic Games at Rome in 1960 saw over 400 athletes with impairments and disabilities take part.

The games have continued to be held alongside the Olympics every four years since.

How many Paralympic medals can be won?

With 539 medal events across 22 sports at the Paralympics, over 4,000 athletes will be competing to win one of the prestigious Paralympic medals.

At Rio 2016, the UK’s ParalympicsGB swimming team stormed to success – winning the most medals of any sport at the games as they scooped 47 of the team’s 147 total medal wins.

The medals for the Tokyo Paralympics use the design of a traditional fan to symbolise the games as a breath of fresh air blowing through the world, with the ‘kaname’ or binding point of the fan representing an aim of bringing people and athletes from across the world together.

To help visually impaired athletes experience the joy of winning a gold, silver or bronze Paralympic medal, the side of the medals have been etched with circular grooves – with one to three circles engraved depending on the medal won.

Who is competing for the UK at the Paralympics 2020?

With 51 athletes competing in the ParalympicsGB athletics team in Tokyo alone, the Paralympic Games UK team will see over 200 British athletes compete across 19 sports in total.

Among many Scots participating in the Tokyo Paralympics are powerlifter Micky Yule, from Edinburgh, para athlete Owen Miller and cyclist Aileen McGlynn OBE.

21-year-old Maria Lyle from Dunbar will be competing for the UK in T35 sprint events after winning two silver medals and a bronze medal for the UK in her Paralympics debut at Rio 2016.

These para athletes will be joined by ParalympicsGB sports stars such as Bethany Firth, the swimmer who became the most decorated UK para athlete at Rio 2016, cyclist Sarah Storey and para canoe champion Emma Wiggs.

The Paralympic Games in Tokyo will also see the debut of two new sports at the event, with para badminton and para taekwondo set to take place for the first time at a Paralympics from 1 and 2 September.

ParalympicsGB team in full

Here is the full list of athletes competing for Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020

Archery

Dave Phillips

Jess Stretton

John Stubbs

Nathan Macqueen

Hazel Chaisty

Phoebe Paterson Pine

Victoria Rumary

Athletics – women

Kare Adenegan, T34 100m and 800m

Hollie Arnold, F46 javelin

Jo Butterfield, F51 club throw

Hannah Cockroft, T34 100m and 800m

Sabrina Fortune, F20 shot put

Sophie Hahn, T38 100m

Maria Lyle, T35 100m and 200m

Olivia Breen, T38 long jump and 100m

Lydia Church, F12 shot put

Libby Clegg, T11 200m and 4x100m relay (guide runner Chris Clarke)

Kadeena Cox, T38 400m

Sophie Kamlish, T64 100m and 4x100m relay

Samantha Kinghorn, T53 100m, 400m, 800m and 4x100m relay

Polly Maton, T47 long jump

Anna Nicholson, F35 shot put

Gemma Prescott, F32 club throw

Stef Reid, T64 long jump

Hannah Taunton, T20 1500m

Ali Smith, T38 100m, 400m and 4x100m relay

Vanessa Wallace, F34 shot put

Fabienne Andre, T34 100m and 800m

Melanie Woods, T54 400m and 800m

Hetty Bartlett, T38 long jump

Athletics – men

Jonathan Broom-Edwards, T64 high jump

Aled Davies, F63 shot put

Andrew Small, T33 100m

Richard Whitehead, T61 200m

Thomas Young, T38 100m

Columba Blango, T20 400m

Richard Chiassaro, T54 400m, 800m, 1500m

David Devine, T13 5000m

Kyron Duke, F41 shot put

Dan Greaves, F64 discus

Harri Jenkins, T33 100m

Nathan Maguire, T54 400m, 800m and 4x100m relay

Owen Miller, T20 1500m

Luke Nuttall, T46 1500m

Jonnie Peacock, T64 100m and 4x100m relay

Dan Pembroke, F13 javelin

Derek Rae, T46 marathon

Ben Rowlings, T34 100m and 800m

Daniel Sidbury, T54 400m, 800m, 1500m and 5000m

Zak Skinner, T13 long jump and 100m

JohnBoy Smith, T54 marathon

Isaac Towers, T34 800m

Harrison Walsh, F64 discus

David Weir, T54 1500m, 5000m, marathon

Shaun Burrows, T38 400m

James Freeman, T33 100m

Ola Abidogun, T476 100m

Badminton

Jack Shephard, SH6 men’s singles

Dan Bethell, SL3 men’s singles

Krysten Coombs, SH6 men’s singles

Martin Rooke, WH2 men’s singles

Boccia

Evie Edwards

Will Hipwell

Louis Sanders

Stephen McGuire

Claire Taggart

David Smith BC1 (competition partner Sarah Nolan)

Jamie McCowan BC3 (competition partner Linda McCowan)

Scott McCowan BC3 (competition partner Gary McCowan)

Beth Moulam BC3 (competition partner Christie Hutchings)

Canoeing

Jeanette Chippington

Emma Wiggs

Charlotte Henshaw

Laura Sugar

Rob Oliver

Ian Marsden

Dave Phillipson

Stuart Wood

Cycling

Lora Fachie, women’s B, piloted by Corrine Hall

Aileen McGlynn, women’s B, piloted by Helen Scott

Sophie Unwin, women’s B, piloted by Jenny Holl

Kadeena Cox, women’s C4

Dame Sarah Storey, women’s C5

Crystal Lane-Wright, women’s C5

James Ball, men’s B, piloted by Lewis Stewart

Steve Bate, men’s B, piloted by Adam Duggleby

Neil Fachie, men’s B, piloted by Matt Rotherham

Fin Graham, men’s C

Jaco van Gass, men’s C

Ben Watson, men’s C

Jody Cundy, men’s C4

George Peasgood, men’s C4

Equestrian

Lee Pearson

Natasha Baker

Sophie Wells

Georgia Wilson

Judo

Chris Skelley, -100kg

Elliot Stewart, -90kg

Jack Hodgson, +100kg

Daniel Powell, -81kg

Powerlifting

Ali Jawad, men’s 59kg

Zoe Newson, women’s 41kg

Micky Yule, men’s 72kg

Louise Sugden, women’s 86kg

Olivia Broome, women’s 50kg

Rowing

Benjamin Pritchard, PR1 men’s single sculls

Lauren Rowles, PR2 mixed double sculls

Laurence Whiteley, PR2 mixed double sculls

Ellen Buttrick, PR3 mixed coxed four

Giedre Rakauskaite, PR3 mixed coxed four

James Fox, PR3 mixed coxed four

Ollie Stanhope, PR3 mixed coxed four

Erin Kennedy (cox), PR3 mixed coxed four

Shooting

Matt Skelhon

James Bevis

Tim Jeffery

Ryan Cockbill

Lorraine Lambert

Issy Bailey

Lesley Stewart

Swimming

Jessica-Jane Applegate

Jordan Catchpole

Ellie Challis

Stephen Clegg

Reece Dunn

Louise Fiddes

Bethany Firth

Thomas Hamer

Grace Harvey

Suzanna Hext

Tully Kearney

Louis Lawlor

Lyndon Longhorne

Stephanie Millward

Conner Morrison

Andrew Mullen

Scott Quin

Becky Redfern

Ellie Robinson

Hannah Russell

Toni Shaw

Ellie Simmonds

Maisie Summers

Zara Mullooly

William Perry

Table Tennis

Aaron McKibbin, men’s class 8 singles and class 8 team

Ashley Facey Thompson, men’s class 9 singles and class 8 team

Billy Shilton, men’s class 8 singles and class 9-10 team

David Wetherill, men’s class 8 singles and class 8 team

Jack Hunter-Spivey, men’s class 5 singles

Joshua Stacey, men’s class 9 singles and class 9-10 team

Megan Shackleton, women’s class 4 singles and class 4-5 team

Paul Karabardak, men’s class 6 singles and class 6-7 team

Ross Wilson, men’s class 8 singles and class 8 team

Sue Bailey, women’s class 4 singles and class 4-5 team

Tom Matthews, men’s class 1 singles

Will Bayley, men’s class 7 singles and class 6-7 team

Taekwondo

Amy Truesdale

Beth Munro

Matt Bush

Triathlon

Lauren Steadman

Alison Peasgood (guide Nikki Bartlett)

Melissa Reid (guide Hazel Macleod)

George Peasgood

Claire Cashmore

Dave Ellis (guide Luke Pollard)

Fran Brown

Michael Taylor

Wheelchair Basketball – women

Charlotte Moore

Sophie Carrigill

Kayla Bell

Helen Freeman

Laurie Williams

Jude Hamer

Amy Conroy

Maddie Thompson

Lucy Robinson

Siobhan Fitzpatrick

Joy Haizelden

Robyn Love

Wheelchair Basketball – men

Gaz Choudhry

Terry Bywater

Harry Brown

Abdi Jama

Gregg Warburton

Ian Sagar

Lee Manning

Ben Fox

Jim Palmer

James MacSorley

Billy Bridge

Lewis Edwards

Wheelchair Fencing

Piers Gilliver

Dimitri Coutya

Oliver Lam-Watson

Gemma Collis-McCann

Wheelchair Rugby

Chris Ryan

Gavin Walker

Ayaz Bhuta

Jonathan Coggan

Ryan Cowling

Nick Cummins

Kylie Grimes

Aaron Phipps

Jim Roberts

Stuart Robinson

Jack Smith

Jamie Stead

Wheelchair Tennis

Alfie Hewett, men’s singles and men’s doubles

Gordon Reid, men’s singles and men’s doubles

Dermot Bailey, men’s singles

Jordanne Whiley, women’s singles and women’s doubles

Lucy Shuker, women’s singles and women’s doubles

Andy Lapthorne, quad singles

Anthony Cotterill

*two athletes have been selected in two different sports – Kadeena Cox (athletics and cycling), George Peasgood (cycling and triathlon).

Additional reporting by PA Sport staff

Find out more about ParalympicsGB and the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.