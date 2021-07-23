The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony today marks the start of the 31st Olympic summer games since 1886, with an expected 205 countries set to come together to compete in the world’s largest sports event after it was delayed for a year by the pandemic.

As the games get underway, many athletes and sports fans are looking ahead to future games as the cases of Covid-19 continue to spike worldwide.

This comes as the highly transmissible Delta variant and eased restrictions have placed estimates of confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreak began as at 191,773,590 as of July 22, according to the World Health Organisation.

Multiple athletes and countries have pulled out of this year’s games, with Guinea being the latest country to announce they will no longer be attending.

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Tokyo 2020 following his performance at Wimbledon 2021 after it was announced that fans would not be filling the stadiums at this year’s Olympics, while British skeet shooting number one Amber Hill withdrew from competition for Team GB after testing positive for Covid-19.

Here’s what you need to know about the locations and dates of the next summer Olympic Games from 2024 – and who might be in the running to host the 2036 Olympiad.

Where will the 2024 Olympics be held?

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris, France.

This means that the 2024 Paris Olympics will be the sixth time that France has hosted the Olympic Games in total, having hosted two summer games in Paris previously in 1900 and 1924.

Alongside London, which has also hosted the summer games on three occasions, this will see Paris become the second city to have hosted the summer games three times.

Preparations are already well underway for Paris 2024, with the games scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 2024.

The International Olympic Committee announced in December 2020 that the theme for Paris 2024 would be gender equality and youth participation, with the next games set to see an exact 50/50 gender split.

Who are the chosen hosts for 2028 and 2032?

In 2028, the summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the USA - with ‘LA28’ coined for the games to be held in Los Angeles, California from July 21 to August 6 2028.

Looking ahead to 2032, Brisbane in Queensland, Australia was recently announced as the winning host location for the 2032 Olympic Games – which will mark the 34th Olympic Games since records began in 1886.

Which countries are in the running to host 2036?

While the 2036 Olympiad in 15 years’ time is by no means round the corner, there are already a number of nations lining up bids to host this year’s games following the announcement of Brisbane 2032.

Among the countries said to be lining up bids so far are India, Indonesia, Istanbul and the UK – with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announcing his hopes to make a bid for London to host the summer Olympic Games for a historic fourth time in 2036 or 2040.

“Exploring a bid for the 2036 or 2040 Olympic and Paralympic Games is the ultimate demonstration of my plan to build a brighter future for London after the pandemic,” Mr Khan said in May.

Speaking at a London boxing club during his successful campaign for re-election as mayor of the UK capital city, Mr Khan added:

“The spirit of 2012 showed London and Londoners at their best.

"It was a time that displayed the inclusive, diverse and welcoming heart of our city.

"As we emerge from Covid-19, we need to harbour this spirit and remind people what makes London the greatest city in the world.

"Bringing the Olympics back to London would do exactly that.”

