Maria Lyle and Jo Butterfield named in GB Paralympics squad for Tokyo

Maria Lyle will compete T35 100 and 200 metres in Tokyo

The 21-year-old, who won two bronze and a silver in the 2016 Games in Rio, will join fellow Scot and 2016 club throw gold medallist Jo Butterfield, of Glasgow, as part of the GB representation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyle will compete T35 100 and 200 metres following two bronze medals in Brazil five years ago. The pair join a list of six reigning champions at the Games including Hollie Arnold, Richard Whitehead and Sophie Hahn.

Team GB Para athletics head coach Paula Dunn said: "It has been a long wait for these athletes, but this is a significant milestone in their career, so I hope they savour this moment and reflect on their achievement so far and use it to fuel them in the final few weeks of preparation for the Games.