Tyson Fury first came to the attention of the boxing world as an amateur when he won a bronze medal at the 2006 World Junior Championships.

Further amateur success followed, including a gold at the 2007 EU Junior Championships and the ABA super-heavyweight title in 2008 - before he turned pro.

Since then, success after success has followed for the Gypsy King, with an unbeated record in 35 fights - 24 wins by knock out and one draw.

Currently he’s the WBC heavyweight champion of the world and has previously held the the unified heavyweight title and IBO belt.

And this weekend he’ll take on Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk for the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF belts - and the chance to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis 25 years ago.

Famously, he’s also never short of something to say in interviews, with a quick wit and an ear for a soundbite.

Here are 13 of his most memorable quotes.

1 . Tyson Fury on...Ireland "You can take a man out of Ireland, but you can't take the Irishness out of the man."

2 . Tyson Fury on...his heritage "I'm a gypsy: no education, no schooling, nothing. I don't care what people think of me. I don't care about being a hero, a role model, a champion."

3 . Tyson Fury on...boxing "Boxing is a dying sport, really. Years ago, the world heavyweight champion could be said to have reached the highest pinnacle of sport. Even in this country, boxers were heroes. Think of Henry Cooper and Frank Bruno."