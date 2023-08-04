Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury will see his eagerly anticipated Netflix docuseries launched later this month.

Following in the footsteps of fellow sports stars Mark Cavandish and Connor McGregor, Netflix have confirmed heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury will star in a brand new documentary series.

The British boxer is one of the most successful to ever grace the sport, having won 33 of his 34 fights and never losing a professional bout. Alongside numerous other titles, the 6ft9 boxer has held the WBC heavyweight title since 2020 and most recently defeated Derek Chisora in the third fight of a trilogy series.

One of the most charismatic sportsmen on the planet, Fury has long entertained the public in and out of the ring for over a decade and is now set to get his own in-depth series which gives us a look behind the curtain of the Gypsy King.

Titled 'At Home With The Furys', the docuseries will star the Morecambe born boxing champion and his family.

What is Tyson Fury Netflix documentary about

Much like Lewis Capaldi's in-depth, tell all documentary, At Home With The Furys will follow Fury's family in a 'fly-on-the-wall' style series, giving us a glimpse of his inner life at his Morecambe mansion. It will show viewers the life of the Gypsy King when his boxing gloves are put down.

The series will also show Fury, who has been open up on his struggles with mental health, open up on his bipolar disorder, ADHD and depression.

The Netflix synopsis says: 'At Home with the Furys will have exclusive access to the heavyweight champion of the world as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his extraordinary family including wife Paris, father John and his six children. Alongside changing nappies and the school run, At Home with the Furys will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy, from a world tour to meet his fans, to lavish family holidays, encounters with other A-listers and impromptu family camping trips.'

How many episodes of At Home With the Furys is there

The good news for fans of Fury is that there's a whopping NINE episodes available to watch from release day, with each episode lasting around 30 minutes.

Each episode will feature the boxers family, such as his wife Paris and their six children, Venezuela, Prince John, Prince Tyson, Prince Adonis, Valencia and Athena. and his close circle of friends.

Will Love Island duo Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury be in At Home With the Furys

Indeed, the popular Love Island couple will be part of the docuseries, with the show offering scenes and interviews with Molly-Mae and Tommy.

The trailer shows the pair announcing the news of Molly-Mae's pregnancy, with the couple welcoming their first child together in January, a girl named Bambi.

When is Tyson Fury Netflix documentary released