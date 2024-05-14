Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk Boxing: fight start time in UK, purse, belts, undercard, odds, how to watch
It’s been 25 years since there was last an undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in boxing - when Britain’s Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield to take every belt going.
Now, unless there’s a draw, there will finally be a successor to the crown when Tyson Fury takes on Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk.
Here’s everything you need to know about the fight.
When and where will Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk?
The fight will take place at Kingdom Arena in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on Saturday, May 18. The football stadium has a retractable roof and a capacity of 26,000.
The event starts at 4pm UK time, but there are plenty of fights on the undercard before the main event.
What time will the fight start in UK time?
It’s impossible to tell for certain exactly what time the fight will start as it’s partially dependent on how many rounds the undercard fights go on for. Organisers expect that Fury and Usyk should be walking to the ring at around 11pm UK time. It’s possible, however, that it could be as late/early as 1am on the Sunday.
How many rounds are in the fight?
The fight will take place over 12 rounds (unless there is a knockout).
What belts are up for grabs in the Fury v Usyk fight?
Tyson Fury is currently the WBC Heavyweight Champion of the World, while Usyk is the WBO, WBA and IBF champion.
The winner will take all four belts and become the undisputed champion of the world - at least until they refuse to take on a mandatory opponent and lose one of the belts, as tends to happen.
How can I watch the Fury v Usyk fight in the UK?
In a first for the sport, the fight will broadcast live on three different platforms - DAZN, Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.
How much does it cost to watch the fight?
Sky Sports Box Office is charging £24.95 for the fight, while TNT are are charging slightly more at £24.99 but no subscription is required, DAZN has priced it at £24.99 for new subscribers and you get a free month’s subscription too. If you already subscribe it will cost you £23.99.
How much are the fighters being paid?
Tyson Fury is reportedly to get around 70 per cent of the total purse of around $150 million - so around $105 million - although there has been speculation that it could be substantially higher. That would leave Usyk with a payday of around $45 million. Fury has apparently pledged £1 million of his earning to help Ukraine in its war against Russia.
Who is favourite to win?
The bookies are finding it hard to split the fighters, with both priced at odds of around 10/11. The draw is 14/1.
What is the undercard?
Before the main event, fight fans can look forward to the following bouts:
- Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis (for vacant IBF cruiserweight title)
- Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab
- Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar
- Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi
- David Nyika vs Michael Seitz
- Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev
- Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez
