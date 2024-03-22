It's promising to be a huge year for sport, with the Olympics in Paris and Euro 2024 in Germany in summer alone.

The year 2024 has already produced a new sporting megastar in the unlikley shape of dart player Luke Littler, and more will surely follow.

Littler is now the favourite to take the trophy for BBC Sports Personality of the Year, even though it will not be presented until December 19.

But plenty could still happen between now and then to influence who succeeds 2023 winner Mary Earps.

Here are the current 10 favourites to take the crown.

1 . Luke Littler He may have lost the World Championship final, but it's all been titles and nine-darters ever since. Luke Littler is now the biggest name in darts and the 9/2 favourite to take the Sports Personality of the Year crown.

2 . Jude Bellingham The England and Real Madrid footballer is the 13/2 second favourite. If England - and Jude Bellinghamd - do well in the Euros those odds may quickly tighten.

3 . Mark Cavendish It's an Olympic year, and if cyclist Mark Cavendish strikes gold - as expected - then his current odds of 15/2 could look pretty long come the end of the year.